Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 22, 2025, Tuesday

Tonight, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, on Jeopardy!, returning champion Scott Riccardi won his 14th straight game. Scott faced new opponents in this episode, which was full of competitive energy. However, he stayed on top with a huge lead before Final Jeopardy. Even if he didn't get the last clue right, his huge score made sure he would win easily.In the final round of Jeopardy!, the question was about languages in history, and the quote was attributed to Holy Roman Emperor Charles V. Scott gave the wrong answer of &quot;English,&quot; but he still won the game and $28,001 because he had a strategic lead going into the final round.Adriene Holland and Paul Ryan, his opponents, were tough, but only Paul got the last clue right. It wasn't enough to beat Scott's lead, though.Jeopardy! is a unique game show where answers are given first, and contestants respond with questions. Fans still love the show because it is intellectual and has been around for decades.Jeopardy! episode highlights – July 22, 2025, TuesdayJeopardy RoundThe Jeopardy round began with Scott Riccardi quickly taking control of the board. He showed early command by sweeping categories related to science and history. His accuracy and quick responses allowed him to reach five figures before either of his competitors crossed the $4,000 mark.On the buzzer, Adriene Holland often lost, but she showed promise in pop culture and current events. Paul Ryan stayed more conservative and chose his moments, especially when it came to categories about literature and language.Scores at the end of the Jeopardy round:Scott Riccardi: $11,200Adriene Holland: $3,600Paul Ryan: $4,000Scott’s lead was significant, setting the tone for the Double Jeopardy round. His buzzer speed and deep general knowledge were once again unmatched in this first segment.Double Jeopardy RoundIn the Double Jeopardy round, Scott pulled further ahead. He found and answered a Daily Double correctly, adding $10,000 to his score. His consistent dominance in categories like European History, Mathematics in Daily Life, and Technology Terms made him uncatchable by the halfway point.Adriene tried to close the gap with a Daily Double wager of $6,000, but unfortunately answered incorrectly. Paul gained traction in the Classic Novels and State Capitals categories but was unable to break Scott’s grip on the game.Scores at the end of Double Jeopardy:Scott Riccardi: $30,000Adriene Holland: $12,400Paul Ryan: $9,800Scott’s lead qualified as a runaway game, meaning he would win even with an incorrect Final Jeopardy response if both opponents answered correctly.Final Jeopardy RoundCategory: Languages in HistoryClue: Holy Roman Emperor Charles V is said to have quipped, “To God I speak Spanish, to women Italian, to men French, &amp; to my horse” this.Scott wagered $1,999 and answered “What is English?” which was incorrect.Adriene also guessed “English,” losing $7,800. Scott RiccardiAs of now, Scott, an engineer from Pennsylvania, has won 14 straight games. He won every category today except Final Jeopardy. He is known for being quick on his feet when the buzzer goes off and having a lot of knowledge. Even though he sometimes missed, his early lead made sure he would win..Adriene HollandAdriene, a risk control manager from Georgia, did very well in the first few rounds. She did really well in business and pop culture categories, but she had trouble with betting strategy and buzzer speed. After an unfortunate Final Jeopardy miss, she came in third place.Paul RyanPaul, a marketing general manager from Massachusetts, played the game steadily and methodically. He gave the right answer on Final Jeopardy and showed good recall in the language and literature-based categories. He came in second place and won a respectable $13,000.How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?The reverse question-and-answer format of Jeopardy! makes it different from most game shows. Instead of asking a question and getting an answer, the contestants are given hints and have to answer as if it were a question. The game rewards both skill and knowledge.There are three rounds in each episode: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. There are also Daily Doubles in the game, which let players bet any amount of their current total. This makes the game more strategic. Many game shows depend on luck or guesswork, but Jeopardy! is a mental game that rewards deep knowledge, quick reflexes, and smart betting.It's different from other quiz shows that are just for fun because it moves quickly and has a lot of intellectual content.Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episodeTotal Winnings for Champion: $390,902 (including tonight's $28,001)Jeopardy RoundScott Riccardi: $11,200Adriene Holland: $3,600Paul Ryan: $4,000Double Jeopardy RoundScott Riccardi: $30,000 (Daily Double success)Adriene Holland: $12,400 (Daily Double miss)Paul Ryan: $9,800Final JeopardyClue: “To God I speak Spanish, to women Italian, to men French, &amp; to my horse…”Category: Languages in HistoryCorrect Response: “What is German?”Final ScoresScott Riccardi: $28,001 (incorrect guess: English, wagered $1,999)Paul Ryan: $13,000 (correct, wagered $3,200)Adriene Holland: $4,600 (incorrect, wagered $7,800)Scott’s win tonight brings him up to 12th place in all-time Jeopardy! regular play.On July 22, 2025, Scott Riccardi won his 14th straight game of Jeopardy!, making it another memorable show. His smart play and smart bets made this an exciting addition to the show's long history. Even though he missed the Final Jeopardy clue, his huge lead kept his title safe.Paul Ryan impressed with a good answer and solid play, and Adriene Holland showed promise even though she lost a bet. The show is now in its 41st season and is still a symbol of smart competition and lasting popularity.With more than 9,000 episodes and 45 Emmy Awards, Jeopardy! is still the best game show for testing people's knowledge and keeping millions of people entertained. Scott's return for game 14 will now be the center of attention.