Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Jeopardy! is back tonight with Game 228 of season 41. The upcoming episode sees the return of super champion Scott Ricardi, who is on the hottest win streak of the current season of the show.His current 14-day win streak has amounted to winnings of $390,902, earning him the 12th spot among the Top 20 all-time regular game winners of Jeopardy!. Joining him tonight will be Gerri Budd, a professor from New Jersey, and Andrew Crowley, a writer from Nevada. Watch them compete in today's episode to see whether Scott can bag his 15th win in a row.Jeopardy! is one of the most unique and long-running trivia-based shows. The show's format keeps the contestants on their toes and the viewers glued to their screens. The excitement reaches its peak during the final round, as it decides the winner of the episode and their total winnings.Follow along with the article to see today's final round question and its solution.July 23, 2025, Wednesday: Today's final Jeopardy! questionThe final question to be asked in today's episode of the show is:&quot;Opened in 1902, it's 87 feet in width on the 22nd Street side and less than 7 feet wide at its narrowest point on 23rd Street.&quot;This question falls under the category of Famous Buildings. It is a recurring theme on the show, and the clue provided today is probably more straightforward than those provided in the last few episodes. In fact, most people may find today's final question much easier to solve. However, for those who are still unsure of the solution, a breakdown of the clue is provided in the next section.Final Jeopardy! solution: Wednesday, July 23, 2025The clue for today's final question, along with its solution, is provided below.Clue: Opened in 1902, it's 87 feet in width on the 22nd Street side and less than 7 feet wide at its narrowest point on 23rd Street.Solution: What is the Flatiron Building?Today's solution may be a piece of cake for native residents of New York or those well-versed in iconic US landmarks. The Flatiron Building, located in New York City at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, Broadway, and East 22nd Street, is an iconic landmark of the city, famous for its unique shape and structure.As mentioned in the clue, the building was opened in 1902 and was originally called the Fuller Building. It was later renamed to the Flatiron Building, owing to its triangular shape resembling a clothing iron.Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, July 23, 2025Today's game will be played by 14-time champion Scott Ricardi, who is currently on the longest streak this season and well on his way to becoming a Jeopardy! legend. The 26-year-old mechanical engineer is from Somerville, New Jersey, and is entering the show today with previous winnings of $390,902.Scott will be joined today by fellow contestants Gerri Budd and Andrew Crowley. Like Scott, Gerri is also a fellow New Jersey resident, but she comes from Nutley. Budd is an adjunct professor and small business owner and holds a Ph.D. in higher education and administration. Competing against her and Scott tonight is Andrew from Henderson, Nevada, who makes his living as a freelance writer. He has received several accolades for his writings on culture and investigative journalism.To know who wins tonight's episode of the show, and whether Scott Ricardi's winning streak continues, tune in to Jeopardy! tonight, only on ABC.