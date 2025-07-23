  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 23, 2025, Wednesday

Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 23, 2025, Wednesday

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:49 GMT
Jeopardy! July 23, 2025 (Image via jeopardy.com)
Jeopardy! July 23, 2025 (Image via jeopardy.com)

Scott Ricardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, won Jeopardy! tonight for the 15th day in a row. He kept his title as the show's winner by earning a total of $390,902.

Ad

Even though there was a lot of competition, Ricardi's accuracy and calm attitude helped him win easily, beating Andrew Crowley and Gerri Budd in the process. Because he played Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy with a plan, he went into Final Jeopardy with a big lead.

Jeopardy! is a popular game show that has been around for a long time. It is known for its unique format, in which contestants are given answers and must respond in the form of a question. Since its first season in 1964, Jeopardy! has had a lasting effect on popular culture. It provides not only trivia but also a chance for contestants to show how smart and knowledgeable they are.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Scott Ricardi kept up his winning streak in tonight's episode, showing great recall and strategy throughout the rounds. The main things that made him successful were his smart bets on Daily Doubles and his calm attitude in the final round.

While Andrew Crowley and Gerri Budd both gave strong performances, Scott was the clear winner because he consistently got the right answers in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, especially in the Final Jeopardy! round.

Ad

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights, July 23, 2025, Wednesday

youtube-cover
Ad

Jeopardy Round

In the Jeopardy round, the categories were Try Me a River, Blank Canvas, No Longer in Print, Potpourri, Word & Phrase Origins, and A Javier Bardem Retrospective.

  • Daily Double 1: In Word & Phrase Origins, the clue was: "It’s the 1714 document regarding insurgents that’s a phrase sometimes used in an angry confrontation." The correct response was "What is Riot Act?"
  • Gerri added $1,000 to her score.

By the first break, Scott and Andrew were tied with $4,000 each, while Gerri had fallen behind with -$400.

Ad

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories included Russian History, Great Literature Before 2000, All About Animals, Here Comes Truffle, Not Our Wedding Song, and 3 “O”s.

  • Daily Double 2: In Great Literature Before 2000, the clue was: "A man makes numerous failed attempts to gain access to the title edifice to improve his situation in this Franz Kafka novel." The correct response was "Who is The Castle?" Scott wagered $5,000 and moved to $17,000, leaving Andrew with $5,800.
  • Daily Double 3: In All About Animals, the clue was: "The nine-spotted species of this beetle is the state insect of New York." The correct response was "What is a ladybug?" Scott added $4,000 to increase his lead to $22,600.
Ad

By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Scott had an overwhelming lead with $32,200, followed by Andrew with $9,400, and Gerri with $3,200.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Famous Buildings, with the clue:

"Opened in 1902, it’s 87 feet in width on the 22nd Street side and less than 7 feet wide at its narrowest point on 23rd Street."
The correct response was "What is the Flatiron Building?"
Ad
  • Scott and Gerri both answered correctly. Scott wagered $7,808, finishing the game with $40,008, extending his winning streak and increasing his total to $430,910.
  • Gerri wagered $3,000, bringing her final total to $6,300.

Andrew wagered $0, finishing with $9,000.

Contestant Profiles

Ad

Scott Ricardi

Scott Ricardi is a mechanical engineer who has worked with clean energy and new technologies in the past. He has had a successful career by using his knowledge to make things more environmentally friendly. He has worked for well-known companies like Repowered, Inc. and Sukuni. It was easy to root for Scott on Jeopardy because he was always calm and smart.

Gerri Budd

Gerri Budd, an adjunct professor and small business owner, showcased her intellectual depth and competitive spirit tonight. She struggled early on, but her performance in Double Jeopardy! demonstrated her resilience. Although she didn’t take the win, she ended the game with a respectable score.

Ad

Andrew Crowley

Andrew Crowley, a freelance writer from Henderson, Nevada, had a competitive performance but ultimately couldn’t overcome the commanding lead Scott built. He was able to secure the correct answers in the Final Jeopardy! round, but his wagers and overall performance in the earlier rounds put him behind the frontrunners.

Also read: Who won Jeopardy tonight? July 21, 2025, Monday

How does Jeopardy! differ from regular game shows?

youtube-cover
Ad

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows. In contrast to most quiz shows, where contestants give straight answers, this one makes them answer in the form of a question. The unique format of answering with a question makes it hard to think straight, which forces people to be strategic and critical.

Also, Jeopardy! is known for covering a wide range of topics, from history to pop culture, and for making trivia both fun and educational. The rounds of Jeopardy! are meant to test how fast, accurately, and broadly the contestants know things. It's a real test of intelligence.

Ad

Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! Episode

Jeopardy Round Scores

  • Scott Ricardi: $4,000
  • Gerri Budd: -$400
  • Andrew Crowley: $4,000

Double Jeopardy Round Scores

  • Scott Ricardi: $32,200
  • Andrew Crowley: $9,400
  • Gerri Budd: $3,200

Final Jeopardy Round Scores

  • Scott Ricardi: $40,008 (wagered $7,808)
  • Gerri Budd: $6,300 (wagered $3,000)
  • Andrew Crowley: $9,000 (wagered $0)

Scott Ricardi had another great performance on Jeopardy! tonight, and he kept his winning streak going. He won this episode because he was calm and planned out both the trivia and betting parts of the game. Jeopardy! is still one of the best game shows because it has a great mix of brain-teasing questions and strategic gameplay.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications