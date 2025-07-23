Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 23, 2025, Wednesday

Scott Ricardi, a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, won Jeopardy! tonight for the 15th day in a row. He kept his title as the show's winner by earning a total of $390,902.Even though there was a lot of competition, Ricardi's accuracy and calm attitude helped him win easily, beating Andrew Crowley and Gerri Budd in the process. Because he played Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy with a plan, he went into Final Jeopardy with a big lead.Jeopardy! is a popular game show that has been around for a long time. It is known for its unique format, in which contestants are given answers and must respond in the form of a question. Since its first season in 1964, Jeopardy! has had a lasting effect on popular culture. It provides not only trivia but also a chance for contestants to show how smart and knowledgeable they are.Scott Ricardi kept up his winning streak in tonight's episode, showing great recall and strategy throughout the rounds. The main things that made him successful were his smart bets on Daily Doubles and his calm attitude in the final round.While Andrew Crowley and Gerri Budd both gave strong performances, Scott was the clear winner because he consistently got the right answers in both Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, especially in the Final Jeopardy! round.Jeopardy! Episode Highlights, July 23, 2025, WednesdayJeopardy RoundIn the Jeopardy round, the categories were Try Me a River, Blank Canvas, No Longer in Print, Potpourri, Word &amp; Phrase Origins, and A Javier Bardem Retrospective.Daily Double 1: In Word &amp; Phrase Origins, the clue was: &quot;It’s the 1714 document regarding insurgents that’s a phrase sometimes used in an angry confrontation.&quot; The correct response was &quot;What is Riot Act?&quot;Gerri added $1,000 to her score.By the first break, Scott and Andrew were tied with $4,000 each, while Gerri had fallen behind with -$400.Double Jeopardy RoundIn the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories included Russian History, Great Literature Before 2000, All About Animals, Here Comes Truffle, Not Our Wedding Song, and 3 “O”s.Daily Double 2: In Great Literature Before 2000, the clue was: &quot;A man makes numerous failed attempts to gain access to the title edifice to improve his situation in this Franz Kafka novel.&quot; The correct response was &quot;Who is The Castle?&quot; Scott wagered $5,000 and moved to $17,000, leaving Andrew with $5,800.Daily Double 3: In All About Animals, the clue was: &quot;The nine-spotted species of this beetle is the state insect of New York.&quot; The correct response was &quot;What is a ladybug?&quot; Scott added $4,000 to increase his lead to $22,600.By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Scott had an overwhelming lead with $32,200, followed by Andrew with $9,400, and Gerri with $3,200.Final Jeopardy RoundThe Final Jeopardy category was Famous Buildings, with the clue:&quot;Opened in 1902, it’s 87 feet in width on the 22nd Street side and less than 7 feet wide at its narrowest point on 23rd Street.&quot;The correct response was &quot;What is the Flatiron Building?&quot;Scott and Gerri both answered correctly. Scott wagered $7,808, finishing the game with $40,008, extending his winning streak and increasing his total to $430,910.Gerri wagered $3,000, bringing her final total to $6,300.Andrew wagered $0, finishing with $9,000.Contestant Profiles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScott RicardiScott Ricardi is a mechanical engineer who has worked with clean energy and new technologies in the past. He has had a successful career by using his knowledge to make things more environmentally friendly. He has worked for well-known companies like Repowered, Inc. and Sukuni. It was easy to root for Scott on Jeopardy because he was always calm and smart.Gerri BuddGerri Budd, an adjunct professor and small business owner, showcased her intellectual depth and competitive spirit tonight. She struggled early on, but her performance in Double Jeopardy! demonstrated her resilience. Although she didn’t take the win, she ended the game with a respectable score.Andrew CrowleyAndrew Crowley, a freelance writer from Henderson, Nevada, had a competitive performance but ultimately couldn’t overcome the commanding lead Scott built. He was able to secure the correct answers in the Final Jeopardy! round, but his wagers and overall performance in the earlier rounds put him behind the frontrunners.Also read: Who won Jeopardy tonight? July 21, 2025, MondayHow does Jeopardy! differ from regular game shows?Jeopardy! is different from other game shows. In contrast to most quiz shows, where contestants give straight answers, this one makes them answer in the form of a question. The unique format of answering with a question makes it hard to think straight, which forces people to be strategic and critical.Also, Jeopardy! is known for covering a wide range of topics, from history to pop culture, and for making trivia both fun and educational. The rounds of Jeopardy! are meant to test how fast, accurately, and broadly the contestants know things. It's a real test of intelligence.Also read: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Wednesday, July 23, 2025Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! EpisodeJeopardy Round ScoresScott Ricardi: $4,000Gerri Budd: -$400Andrew Crowley: $4,000Double Jeopardy Round ScoresScott Ricardi: $32,200Andrew Crowley: $9,400Gerri Budd: $3,200Final Jeopardy Round ScoresScott Ricardi: $40,008 (wagered $7,808)Gerri Budd: $6,300 (wagered $3,000)Andrew Crowley: $9,000 (wagered $0)Scott Ricardi had another great performance on Jeopardy! tonight, and he kept his winning streak going. He won this episode because he was calm and planned out both the trivia and betting parts of the game. Jeopardy! is still one of the best game shows because it has a great mix of brain-teasing questions and strategic gameplay.