Tracker season 2 finale ending explained: Who’s responsible for Ashton Shaw’s death?

Tracker season 2 finale (episode 20), titled Echo Ridge, aired on May 12, 2025, marking the end of a suspense-filled season. The episode centers on Colter Shaw’s long-awaited return to Echo Ridge, California, his hometown.

Ad

The plot moves quickly as Colter investigates the disappearance of Bill, the owner of a nearby diner, and discovers a child trafficking organization closely tied to his own family's past. This is an investigation into long-buried, sinister family secrets in addition to a missing persons case.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Tracker season 2 episode 20. Reader's discretion is advised.

The episode is emotionally charged, finally revealing crucial details about Colter’s father’s death, which has haunted him for years. Colter, once convinced his brother Russell was responsible, uncovers the shocking truth about his father’s demise—and the chilling role his mother may have played.

Ad

Trending

In the end, Colter discovers that his mother, Mary, was involved in his father's death. The finale ends on a cliffhanger, raising new questions about her motivations and what this means for Colter’s future.

Tracker season 2 is lauded for its gripping exploration of complex family dynamics and suspenseful investigations. The finale reveals Colter's past, setting up a thrilling third season. His shocking discovery about his mother's role in his father's death concludes the episode and will shape the series.

Ad

The shocking truth about Colter Shaw’s father in Tracker season 2 finale

A still from Tracker season 2 finale (Image via CBS)

In the Tracker season 2 finale, Colter Shaw finally gets the answers he’s been searching for regarding the mysterious death of his father, Ashton Shaw. For years, Colter believed his brother, Russell, had pushed their father off a cliff, causing his death.

Ad

However, in a pivotal moment during his investigation into Bill’s disappearance, Colter uncovers the truth. He confronts Otto Waldron, a mysterious figure linked to the trafficking operation he has been investigating.

During their conversation, Colter finds out Otto was actually there the night his father died. Though the reality behind his deed is far more complex, Otto confesses he pushed Ashton off the cliff.

Otto says he did it at Mary's request to assist her. This discovery devastates Colter since he understands his mother, whom he had trusted, actually contributed to his father's passing. The unexpected treachery from someone so near to him disturbs Colter to his very core.

Ad

What makes this revelation even more unsettling is that Colter’s mother had been hiding critical information about Ashton’s secret life. Throughout the series, Colter has been probing into his father's enigmatic government activity, unaware that his mother was connected to the more sinister aspects of his father's life.

Now, Colter confronts the reality of his family and his mother's involvement in his father's death. This development sets the stage for the following season.

Ad

Colter Shaw’s investigation into Bill’s disappearance

A still from Tracker season 2 finale (Image via CBS)

While the Tracker season 2 finale is centered around Colter's personal revelations, the episode also heavily focuses on his investigation into the disappearance of Bill, a local diner owner.

Ad

Bill’s disappearance leads Colter to uncover a child trafficking operation that shocks the town of Echo Ridge. Bill had become obsessed with finding a boy who had been kidnapped, a lead that took him down a dangerous path.

Colter begins his investigation by speaking to Bill's sister, Angela. She discloses that months prior, a man and child had visited the diner, and Bill had grown suspicious of them. His instincts warned him that the man was dangerous, and he eventually learned that the boy had been abducted from somewhere outside San Francisco.

Ad

Also Read: 5 shows to watch if you liked Tracker Season 2

A still from Tracker season 2 finale (Image via CBS)

Bill's investigation ultimately brought him into contact with Ronnie Yates, a man involved in a meth operation. After confronting Yates despite warnings, Colter tracks down Carl Murphy, a registered s*x offender who is part of a much larger child trafficking ring.

Ad

As Colter digs further, he finds several pictures of missing kids, some reported missing nationwide. Murphy was not alone in the operation; a large network of people engaged in child trafficking was also involved.

The conclusion of Colter's search and the start of his quest for justice for the missing children are marked by the startling discovery that follows his investigation: Bill's body was discovered concealed in a car.

Read More: Tracker season 2 episode 19 ending explained: What happens to Reenie and Colter?

Ad

Colter Shaw’s confrontation with Murphy’s family

A still from Tracker season 2 finale (Image via CBS)

The final moments of Tracker season 2 finale offer a climactic showdown that brings Colter face-to-face with Carl Murphy’s family. He traces a key lead to Murphy’s uncle, Otto Waldron, who turns out to be the man responsible for pushing his father, Ashton, off the cliff all those years ago.

Ad

The encounter between Colter and Otto reveals the shocking connection between Colter’s father’s death and the criminal activities Colter is currently investigating.

During the confrontation, Otto confesses to being Ashton's companion in the woods the night he passed away. Although he acknowledges pushing Ashton off the cliff, he maintains that Colter's mother, Mary, asked him to do so.

A still from Tracker season 2 finale (Image via CBS)

Colter is shocked to hear that his mother, who had always come across as protective and encouraging, was complicit in his father's death. Although Mary's motivations are still unknown, Otto's admission raises more questions than it answers.

Ad

Another level of mystery is introduced when Colter finds his father's carving in Murphy's home. Colter discovered the carving in Murphy's house, and it has special significance because his father made it and it was discovered at the site of a child trafficking ring.

Given Otto's role in both the murder and the trafficking scheme, it is evident that Colter's father's passing was not a coincidental incident but rather a component of a darker, more extensive tale.

Ad

Also Read: 7 thriller TV Shows to watch if you liked 'Black Doves'

All the episodes of Tracker seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More