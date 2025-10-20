  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Tracker season 3 episode 2 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

Tracker season 3 episode 2 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:26 GMT
Tracker season 3 episode 2 (Image via @trackercbs/Instagram)
Tracker season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)

Titled Leverage, Tracker season 3 episode 2 drops next Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS, and it will be another episode with the Shaw brothers working together to solve a case. Per the cliffhanger in episode 1, they will be coming up against a mysterious and sinister underground group. That is, if the said group doesn't come after them.

Ad

Episode 1 has set up this storyline, which left Russell and Colter Shaw with the same text, a message warning them that they have interrupted the process and that there will be consequences because of it. This ominous "process" may be more trouble than the brothers initially believe. And the text is a sign that danger is ahead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does Tracker season 3 episode 2 come out?

Tracker season 3 episode 2 arrives next Sunday, October 26, 2025. But instead of the 8:00 pm ET timeslot of the premiere episode, the second installment will arrive a bit late. Fans can expect it to air at 8:30 pm ET.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Please check the table below for the exact release schedule of the upcoming episode, depending on the region.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSunday, October 26, 20255:30 pm
Central TimeSunday, October 26, 2025
7:30 pm
Eastern TimeSunday, October 26, 2025
8:30 pm
British Summer TimeMonday, October 27, 2025
1:30 am
Central European TimeMonday, October 27, 2025
2:30 am
Eastern European TimeMonday, October 27, 2025
3:30 am
Indian Standard TimeMonday, October 27, 2025
6:00 am
Japan Standard TimeMonday, October 27, 2025
9:30 am
Ad

Like the premiere, Tracker season 3 episode 2 will air on CBS on Sunday night before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

How many episodes are left in Tracker season 3?

Tracker season 3 is confirmed to have a record-breaking 22 episodes. It's two more than Tracker season 2. It means there are still 21 more episodes where Colter Shaw will solve cases and navigate through his traumatic events and his strained family relationship.

Ad

A brief recap of Tracker season 3 episode 1

Titled The Process, Tracker season 3 episode 1 kicks off with Russell tracking down Colter after he supposedly froze everyone out. Colter revealed why, and it's because he's still broken up about their mother's involvement with their father's death. Their reunion also ends with the brothers working on a new case about Cal's ex-wife, Lisa, and daughter, Hailey, going missing.

Ad
A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)
A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)

While they find Hailey, Colter and Russell get entangled in the middle of "the Process," a sort of twisted game involving kidnapping and coercion. Lisa's new boyfriend ends up dead with a severed hand, and another man's sister is also dead because of "the Process."

Ad

Tracker season 3 episode 1 ends with the Shaw brothers receiving texts about how they will face consequences for interrupting "the Process."

Major events to expect in Tracker season 3 episode 2

Tracker season 3 episode 2 serves as part two of the season premiere. It's set to continue the twisted, deadly storyline that the first episode started. Here are some potential plot points in the next installment:

  • There will be more Colter and Russell together. After the cliffhanger in the season premiere, fans can expect to see the Shaw brothers working again in the next episode. Their new mission will be more dangerous and trickier than the first one.
  • Colter and Russell will try to uncover what "the Process" really is, find the people behind the sinister operation, and end it once and for all.
  • Expect some action from Colter and Russell's new mission. The first episode already gave fans a sneak peek of the brotherly duo getting into a bar fight. And with their enemies potentially more dangerous in episode 2, it could bring more butt-kicking action.
Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 3 as the year progresses.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications