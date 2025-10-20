Tracker season 3 episode 2 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

Titled Leverage, Tracker season 3 episode 2 drops next Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS, and it will be another episode with the Shaw brothers working together to solve a case. Per the cliffhanger in episode 1, they will be coming up against a mysterious and sinister underground group. That is, if the said group doesn't come after them.Episode 1 has set up this storyline, which left Russell and Colter Shaw with the same text, a message warning them that they have interrupted the process and that there will be consequences because of it. This ominous &quot;process&quot; may be more trouble than the brothers initially believe. And the text is a sign that danger is ahead.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.When does Tracker season 3 episode 2 come out?Tracker season 3 episode 2 arrives next Sunday, October 26, 2025. But instead of the 8:00 pm ET timeslot of the premiere episode, the second installment will arrive a bit late. Fans can expect it to air at 8:30 pm ET. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlease check the table below for the exact release schedule of the upcoming episode, depending on the region.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSunday, October 26, 20255:30 pmCentral TimeSunday, October 26, 20257:30 pmEastern TimeSunday, October 26, 20258:30 pmBritish Summer TimeMonday, October 27, 20251:30 amCentral European TimeMonday, October 27, 20252:30 amEastern European TimeMonday, October 27, 20253:30 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, October 27, 20256:00 amJapan Standard TimeMonday, October 27, 20259:30 amLike the premiere, Tracker season 3 episode 2 will air on CBS on Sunday night before streaming on Paramount+ the next day.How many episodes are left in Tracker season 3?Tracker season 3 is confirmed to have a record-breaking 22 episodes. It's two more than Tracker season 2. It means there are still 21 more episodes where Colter Shaw will solve cases and navigate through his traumatic events and his strained family relationship.A brief recap of Tracker season 3 episode 1Titled The Process, Tracker season 3 episode 1 kicks off with Russell tracking down Colter after he supposedly froze everyone out. Colter revealed why, and it's because he's still broken up about their mother's involvement with their father's death. Their reunion also ends with the brothers working on a new case about Cal's ex-wife, Lisa, and daughter, Hailey, going missing.A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)While they find Hailey, Colter and Russell get entangled in the middle of &quot;the Process,&quot; a sort of twisted game involving kidnapping and coercion. Lisa's new boyfriend ends up dead with a severed hand, and another man's sister is also dead because of &quot;the Process.&quot;Tracker season 3 episode 1 ends with the Shaw brothers receiving texts about how they will face consequences for interrupting &quot;the Process.&quot;Major events to expect in Tracker season 3 episode 2Tracker season 3 episode 2 serves as part two of the season premiere. It's set to continue the twisted, deadly storyline that the first episode started. Here are some potential plot points in the next installment:There will be more Colter and Russell together. After the cliffhanger in the season premiere, fans can expect to see the Shaw brothers working again in the next episode. Their new mission will be more dangerous and trickier than the first one.Colter and Russell will try to uncover what &quot;the Process&quot; really is, find the people behind the sinister operation, and end it once and for all.Expect some action from Colter and Russell's new mission. The first episode already gave fans a sneak peek of the brotherly duo getting into a bar fight. And with their enemies potentially more dangerous in episode 2, it could bring more butt-kicking action.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 3 as the year progresses.