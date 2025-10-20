Tracker season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Tracker season 3 premieres on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS. Fans can watch Paramount+ episodes the next day. Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a competent survivalist and investigator, travels the country to solve cases and uncover his family's secrets.Season 3 of Tracker continues from season 2 with Colter grappling with unexpected revelations concerning his father's death. Colter faces new perils while tracking missing people and solving complex cases as he explores his past.Colter's family, especially his brother Russell Shaw (Jensen Ackles), confronts long-held truths and hidden reasons as the season progresses. Tracker season 3 stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Chris Lee as Randy, and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw.Full list of the main cast of Tracker season 3Justin Hartley as Colter ShawJustin Hartley at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Source: GettyColter Shaw is played by actor Justin Hartley. The character is a lone-wolf survivalist and investigator who goes all over the country looking for lost people while figuring out his complicated past. His character wants to solve his father's mystery death, a story that unfolds over the series. In season 3, Colter grapples with Otto’s confession and his mother’s involvement in his father’s demise.Justin Hartley first became known for his part as Fox Crane in Passions. Later, he played Oliver Queen in Smallville. Hartley's big break came when he played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us. The part got him nominated for several awards. The Young and the Restless, Revenge, and Mistresses are some of his other well-known works.Also read: 'This is Us' Season 6: 5 things to look forward to in the Justin Hartley-starrerFiona Rene as Reenie GreeneFiona Rene at 10th Annual Seattle Film Festival Award Show Gala - Source: GettyFiona Rene plays Reenie Greene, Colter Shaw’s close friend. Reenie is an attorney who provides legal support to Colter, helping him navigate the intricacies of the cases he works on.Her intelligence, drive, and kindness give the show more depth, especially as season 3 shows how her relationship with Colter changes. As the season goes on, Reenie gets more involved in Colter's personal problems and has to balance legal and emotional fights.Rene’s career includes notable roles in both TV and film. Before Tracker, she appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Lincoln Lawyer. She also had guest spots in Stumptown, Grey’s Anatomy, and Jane the Virgin.Also read: Grey's Anatomy season 22 premiere ending explained: Who survives the explosion?Chris Lee as RandyChris Lee plays Randy, a loyal friend of Colter Shaw. Randy is smart, energetic, and often brings levity to the darker moments of the series. In Tracker season 3, Randy steps up to assist Colter in solving various mysteries, while also providing emotional support during tense family moments.Chris Lee started his career in theater, performing in productions like Hamilton in Chicago. After that, he made the switch to television, securing regular parts in The Chi and Legacies, along with cameos in Empire and S.W.A.T. Lee is a musician as well; in 2018, he published the album 1000.Jensen Ackles as Russell ShawJensen Ackles at &quot;The Boys - season 3&quot; : Special Screening At Le Grand Rex In Paris - Source: GettyJensen Ackles returns as Russell Shaw, Colter’s estranged brother, in Tracker season 3. Russell’s return adds tension and unresolved emotions to the Shaw family dynamic.In this season, he teams up with Colter to investigate their father’s mysterious past, forcing them both to confront long-buried secrets and painful truths. Russell’s role in the family mystery intensifies the emotional stakes of the season.Jensen Ackles is best known for his 15-season run as Dean Winchester on Supernatural, where he became a fan favorite. He also had parts in Big Sky and Walker and played Soldier Boy in The Boys.Also read: Tracker Season 1: Full cast and character list revealedSupporting cast in Tracker season 3Here is the supporting cast list of the third season -Lee Tergesen as Ashton ShawWendy Crewson as Mary Dove ShawWhat is Tracker season 3 all about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTracker season 3 picks up where season 2 left off, with Colter Shaw dealing with Otto's shocking admission that his father had died. Colter gets involved in a plot involving powerful groups and his separated brother Russell as he learns more about his family's secrets.As the season goes on, Colter and Russell face painful truths about their father and their relationship with their mother. These facts put them in difficult emotional and moral situations. Colter, meanwhile, keeps working as a tracker and helps solve cases of missing people while dealing with personal problems.Read more: 5 shows to watch if you liked Tracker season 2Production and directionTracker season 3 continues under the direction of Elwood Reid, who serves as the executive producer alongside Justin Hartley. The team that made the show made sure that it stays true to Jeffery Deaver's suspenseful and complicated story in his best-selling book The Never Game.Read more: Tracker season 2: Full cast list exploredYou can watch Tracker season 3 on CBS, with episodes also available for streaming on Paramount+ the day after their original airings.