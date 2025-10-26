Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 ending explained: Did Musso orchestrate Bill's disappearance?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 is released on October 26, 2025. The episode keeps the action going strong as the criminals face more and more problems in their schemes. Dwight must navigate mob bosses, the authorities, and lethal betrayals as the stakes rise. Dwight's criminal enterprise and personal life are at stake in this episode.

The episode, titled Bubbles, centers on Dwight's precarious situation after a series of tense confrontations and escalations. As things spiral out of control, it becomes clear that Dwight’s fight for survival will push him and his team to their limits.

Musso orchestrated Bill’s disappearance in Tulsa King season 3 episode 6. Bill reveals that Musso had him arrested to prevent him from uncovering Dwight’s double dealings with the Feds.

Whom does Dwight accuse of Bill's disappearance?

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 reveals a brutal turn of events. After a tense meeting with Quiet Ray, Dwight realizes that things have taken a dangerous turn. In a heated confrontation, Dwight accuses Ray of being behind Bill's disappearance, and things get out of hand.

Just as Dwight tries to control the situation, Cole, Jeremiah's son, attacks him and his crew, resulting in a chaotic scene. Dwight narrowly escapes with his life. However, the episode closes with a shocking twist: Bill, who was thought to be missing, reappears, but he is covered in blood and looks terrified.

The shocking attack on Dwight

At the start of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6, Dwight is preparing for a meeting with Quiet Ray. With tensions rising, Dwight is already on edge, knowing that his enemies are closing in. As Dwight, Bigfoot, and Tyson arrive at the restaurant for the meeting, things take a dark turn.

Quiet Ray, initially pretending to be calm, reveals that he was responsible for Bill’s disappearance, stating that Bill was becoming a liability. Dwight, in disbelief and fury, confronts Ray, accusing him of silencing Bill to protect his own interests.

However, things escalate quickly when Cole and his men, hidden nearby, open fire on Dwight and his crew. This surprise attack forces Dwight and his team to act fast, seeking cover while trying to understand who is behind the hit.

The shooting scene marks the climax of the episode, with Ray believing Dwight has orchestrated the attack. This sets off a chain reaction, complicating Dwight's already precarious situation.

The true mastermind behind Bill's disappearance in Tulsa King season 3 episode 6

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Dwight realizes Bill's abduction is more than Quiet Ray's tactics as he tries to control the situation. The episode ends with a surprising fact when Dwight returns home. Bill is alive but bloody and wounded when he arrives. Bill reveals with terror that Musso, the government agent, brought him down, not Quiet Ray.

Musso arrested Bill to keep him from revealing Dwight's double dealings. Bill's arrest and disappearance were part of Musso's plot to control Dwight's operations. Dwight now faces both his criminal rivals and the government forces trying to destroy his empire, complicating the already difficult scenario.

The failed attempt on Dwight’s life

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Cole's failure to assassinate Dwight shows his foes' internal difficulties. Frustrated at his son's failure, Jeremiah tells him to act more harshly. Cole, who wants his father's approval, feels pressured to kill Dwight. Cole tries, but Dwight is too cunning and resourceful.

Dwight's crew outwits Cole's guys and escapes the assassination attempt. Cole's hit failure highlights the rising friction between father and son, with Cole's ambition and need for Jeremiah's acceptance driving the plot. This setback shifts power relations, with Dwight now more determined than ever to outlast his foes and decide his fate.

The rising paranoia within Dwight's

Throughout season 3 episode 6, the paranoia within Dwight’s team grows. Mitch, Cleo, Grace, and Bodhi are all increasingly on edge as they work to smuggle the illicit liquor.

Each team member feels the weight of the operation, knowing one mistake might be disastrous. Bodhi is troubled by Inspector Leery's murder, which he witnessed. His trauma returns, making him wonder if anyone else will survive this risky journey with Dwight.

Later in the episode, Mitch and Cleo travel to Shreveport to negotiate a deal to keep the distillery operating illegally. Their successful delivery of the alcohol brings some respite, but the dread never leaves. The crew constantly faces betrayal.

Every released episode of Tulsa King season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.

