Two Graves season 1 ending explained: Who really killed Marta, and why was it kept a secret?

Two Graves (Dos tumbas) is a Spanish thriller miniseries that dropped on Netflix on August 29, 2025. Created by Agustín Martínez, this intense three-part series centers around the mysterious disappearance of two teenage girls, Verónica and Marta, and the heart-wrenching journey of one grandmother, Isabel, to uncover what truly happened.

Ad

Isabel, a retired music teacher, finds her granddaughter Verónica missing and decides to look for her herself. Not long after, she finds out that Verónica and her friend Marta were having illegal parties that turned tragic.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Two Graves season 1. Reader’s discretion is required.

Marta died accidentally during a fight with Verónica, and her death was covered up by Verónica’s father, Antonio, who helped her escape the country to avoid Rafael’s wrath.

Ad

Trending

With its final episode, the show unpacks all its mysteries and lands with an emotional climax that brings justice.

Isabel kills herself and Rafael in the final scene of Two Graves season 1

A still from Two Graves season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Two Graves season 1 closes with a dramatic and tragic climax. After discovering that her granddaughter Verónica is alive and is indirectly responsible for Marta’s death, Isabel chooses to confront Marta’s father, Rafael Salazar. Realizing that Rafael will never forgive Verónica and intends to take revenge, Isabel makes a devastating decision.

Ad

In a moment of sacrifice, Isabel drives her car, with Rafael inside, off a cliff, killing them both. It ensures that Verónica will no longer be hunted. However, it also seals her fate as someone who could not escape the spiraling consequences of her search for truth.

Was it really an accident? What happened that night?

A still from Two Graves season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The last episode of Two Graves season 1 showcases what happened on the girls' last night together. Marta was overwhelmed by the drugs and chaos at these secret, high-society parties when she first went. Carlos Jaén, a TV host, raped her while Verónica left the room.

Ad

Verónica and Jamila saved Marta when they got back and saw what had happened. Verónica was afraid of what would happen if Marta told the police about what happened. The argument got worse. Marta was so devastated that she tried to cut her wrists with a broken bottle. During the fight, Verónica got hurt, and she then pushed Marta, who hit her head and died right away.

Though Verónica wanted to report the death, her father, Antonio, feared Rafael’s retaliation. He disposed of the body, faked Verónica’s disappearance, and sent her abroad. What followed was a two-year-long cover-up that Isabel slowly unraveled.

Ad

Isabel’s private investigation begins

A still from Two Graves season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Isabel’s desperation grows when the police do not make progress. Despite being told the case is closed, she begins her own investigation. She interrogates Jonas, a teen connected to the case, and eventually tracks down Beltrán, a piano student who knew the girls.

Ad

Beltrán confesses that Verónica and Marta attended illicit parties involving drugs and sex with powerful men, including Carlos Jaén. The shocking revelation pushes Isabel over the edge. In a fit of rage, she kills Beltrán and hides his body in her freezer, marking her first irreversible step into darkness.

Also read: What time will Wednesday season 2 part 2 release on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Rafael hunts Carlos Jaén

As soon as Beltrán is dead, Isabel goes to see Marta's dad, Rafael Salazar. She gets him to go after Carlos Jaén even though she thinks he has ties to crime. Carlos is captured by Rafael, who then tortures and kills him by squeezing him under a car.

Ad

Carlos's death is both personal and planned; it keeps him from revealing the other famous abusers at the parties. The bigger exploitation ring, on the other hand, doesn't get real justice. The man who gets abused has a cruel end, but that's not the whole story.

Verónica is found alive

While Rafael enacts his vengeance, Isabel uncovers that Verónica is not dead. She’s living in San Jose with Jamila, the third girl from that night, and the two are now romantically involved. Isabel reunites with Verónica, and they have a deeply emotional conversation about everything that happened.

Ad

Verónica tells Isabel that she never meant for Marta to die and tried to pull her away from harm. But the shame and the secret have taken over her. Antonio, her father, has been secretly in touch with her the whole time and set up her plans to run away to Morocco and then to Brazil.

It's now clear that Antonio put his daughter's safety ahead of justice because he was afraid Rafael would kill her if the truth came out.

Ad

Also read: My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ending explained: Did Cole and Jackie get together?

The final confrontation and tragic sacrifice

A still from Two Graves season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Isabel knows that Rafael will not stop until Verónica is dead. Despite begging him to forgive, he remains consumed by grief and rage. Realizing she can’t change his mind, Isabel makes a final choice.

Ad

Rafael is in the passenger seat when she drives her car off a cliff, killing both of them. This ending also shows how obsession, grief, and the search for justice can eventually consume those left behind.

Also read: The Institute season 1 finale ending explained: Does Avery survive the final showdown?

What happens to Verónica and Jamila?

The show ends without making it clear. Verónica and Jamila don't know what will happen next now that Isabel is dead. Will they keep hiding in other countries? Now that Rafael is gone, will Antonio bring them back? Or will they be afraid that more truths will come out?

Ad

Two Graves season 1 ends without putting their story to rest, which shows that some wounds don't heal, and some secrets don't stay hidden. Some characters finally get closure, but others are still haunted.

Two Graves season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More