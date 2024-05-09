Under the Bridge Episode 5 ending explained: Are Jo and Kelly planning to harm Dusty?

Hulu's latest crime miniseries Under the Bridge takes viewers on a disturbing journey of youth violence and murder. With its first two episodes being released on April 17, 2024, the series follows a writer and a cop investigating the murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in a small town in Canada.

As per Hulu, the show's synopsis reads:

"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

Episode 5 of Under the Bridge picks up where the previous episode left off - with Dusty and Josephine discovering Reens' boots in Kelly's closet.

Later, Dusty is brought to the police station by Cam where she is made to sign a witness statement. She blames Warren Glowatski as the killer, protecting the real culprit. In the end, Kelly, Josephine and Dusty plan to escape to Mexico.

However, Kelly and Jo believe that Dusty might crack under pressure. So when they tell Dusty to pack her bags for Mexico, there seems to be an underlying threat that suggests that the two girls might have something else planned for Dusty.

Under the Bridge Episode 5: Are the girls really going to Mexico?

Kelly Ellard is portrayed by Izzy G (Image via Getty/Jerod Harris)

Throughout Episode 5 of Under the Bridge, Kelly, Josephine and Dusty make plans to escape to Mexico to get the police off of their backs.

The girls create a detailed plan like travelling through a ferry and the ways they can get the money for the trip. It seems the girls are fully working together as a trio and organizing an exit plan for themselves.

However, a flashback scene reveals that the friendship of the girls might not be as strong as they depict. At Seven Oaks, Kelly brags about the murder to Josephine and Dusty shortly after she commits it. She boasts:

"You know, I put my foot on Reena’s neck after I put her in the water and just, like, held her under. And I smoked a whole cigarette while doing it."

Dusty, who was Reena's closest friend, attacks Kelly and has to be separated by the foster home’s coordinator. As she's taken away, Josephine remarks that Dusty cannot be trusted. She says:

"She might crack and tell the cops. Maybe she already did. We have to do something about her."

This flashback scene is spliced with the present where the girls approach Dusty and tell her that they are going to Mexico. However, their tone and expression imply a veiled threat, putting Dusty in danger.

It remains to be seen if Kelly and Josephine will say or do something to Dusty to silence her or whether the trio will attempt to run off to Mexico in the next episode.

Under the Bridge Episode 5: Will Warren Glowatski be arrested?

Lily Gladstone portrays Cam in 'Under the Bridge' (Image via Getty/Jerod Harris)

In Episode 5 of Under the Bridge, Dusty is taken to the police station, where Cam tells her to name Reena's murderer. The name she writes down in the witness statement will be the person that the police will arrest.

While Dusty is given the opportunity to tell the truth, she instead decides to remain loyal to Kelly and protect her. She writes down Warren's name as the killer, condemning him to an unfortunate fate.

Elsewhere, Warren reveals his involvement in Reena's murder to Rebecca during an acid trip. He confesses:

"I saw what happened to Reena. I watched her die."

He spills the beans about how he and Kelly attacked Reena but later asked Kelly to stop when he saw her brutally kicking Reena's ribs and head. Along with Dusty's statement and his own confession, it's likely that Warren will be arrested by the police for the murder of Reena.

However, it also opens the door for him to talk about Kelly's participation in the crime to the police.

Under the Bridge Episode 5: What happened to Rebecca's brother?

Riley Keough plays Rebecca in the series (Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

Rebecca follows Warren and the girls to a Crip hideout to get some information. However, Kelly accuses her of being a cop. To gain their trust and prove that she's not a police officer, Rebecca takes acid with Warren. While the girls run off, she and Warren stay behind and get high.

As she starts to feel the effects of the drug, Rebecca shares a traumatic event from her past. Her older brother, Gabe, drowned in the ocean when Rebecca was 13. She believes that she could have saved him and that it should have been her who died. That displays her survivor's guilt and could explain why she's so invested in Reena's murder.

At the height of her trip, Rebecca hallucinates Warren as Gabe, implying that she's projecting her unresolved feelings of loss onto the teenager. While Warren expresses regret for his involvement in Reena's murder, Rebecca may not be able to save him as well from the legal system that's soon to catch up on the kid.

Under the Bridge is currently available to stream on Hulu. It releases its episodes on a weekly basis, with the finale scheduled to be released on May 29, 2024.

