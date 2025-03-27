“We’d need Harvey Specter”- Fans say Suits LA lacks the focus and charisma that made the original series iconic

NBC's newest legal drama, Suits LA, is almost halfway through its first season after premiering on the channel on February 23, 2025. The show brings legal drama, tension, and thrills in and outside the courtroom as its main protagonist, Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, deals with betrayals from friends and clients accused of murder.

However, despite the promising premise and the performances from the cast, which includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, netizens weren't too happy with the show. Social media users compared it to the original Suits series, which starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter.

One netizen, in particular, commented on the spinoff's alleged lack of focus in storytelling and charm compared to the OG series and Macht's character.

"Not sure what to think about Suits LA. The show just seems all over. I'm a fan of Stephen Amell but his character Ted Black just doesn't live up to the hype unfortunately. We'd need Harvey Specter in the present to bulk up the show as it's lacking arrogance and charm," an X user commented.

More netizens criticized the show for Amell's character's supposed lack of "charisma" compared to the OG Suits and Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

"Not to be negative but Suits LA is horrible, it needs to be cancelled. Stephen Amell has 2% of the charisma Gabriel Macht had. This show feels soulless," an X user said.

"As someone who watched the OG Suits from episode 1, Suits LA is just a cheap knock off so far with none of the Charisma," another X user commented.

"Episode 2 of Suits LA is definitely better than the pilot but it's crazy how Stephen Amell has less charisma than he did in Arrow," a user on X said.

However, other fans called for people to give the Suits spinoff a chance. One commenter said that they liked the second half of the series, while another said that they loved Ted's character.

"I be real honest, the first half of the premiere of #SuitsLA was missing the razzle dazzle and was a cheap imitation of Suits, but the second half of that ep hooked me between the character chemistry and THAT ENDING," an X user commented.

"So glad Harvey is back even if it's for a short period of time! I love Ted! Give Suits LA a chance," another X user said.

Original Suits cast will be making cameos in NBC's Suits LA

Fans of the OG Suits series who have been looking for substance in Suits LA may be in for a treat with cameos from the original show's cast members in the spinoff. So far, there are three confirmed OG cast members who will be guest-starring in the Suits spinoff, and Suits LA season 1 episode 4, titled Batman Returns, already gave a sneak peek.

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter joined Stephen Amell's Ted Black on the field in a game of amateur baseball in episode 4. It was a flashback scene ten years ago in New York, where Harvey worked at the DA's office while Ted was a prosecutor going after a mob boss. They also shared a glass of Macallan 25 after winning the game and argued as to which one of them was the real Batman.

However, according to the creator of both the OG and the spinoff show, Aaron Korsh, there is more in store. Harvey will have a three-episode arc in the spinoff, as confirmed by Korsh via TV Line on March 9, 2025. He said:

"It's just like in the middle of an episode, you're going to have a flashback scene, and you're like, 'Oh, my God, there's Harvey!' We tell the story of what their relationship was in the past in the first couple of episodes he's in, and then in the third episode, he shows up in the present day, and they take care of some unfinished business."

With his cameo in a flashback scene in episode 4 already done, there are two more episodes to witness his magic. Meanwhile, the other two OG cast joining Suits LA in still unconfirmed episodes are Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt as well as David Costabile as Daniel Hardman, per Variety's March 20, 2025, "exclusive" article.

Suits LA episodes are now streaming on Peacock.

