What is Daredevil: Born Again all about? Everything you need to know before you watch the series

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 just ended its run last week when it premiered its ninth and final episode on Disney+ on April 15, 2025. Bringing Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil to the small screens again, the show is a revival of the original Daredevil series and picks up at a tough time in the hero's life. With evil on the rise, Matt Murdock must contemplate whether he must become a vigilante again.

With Daredevil: Born Again being a project requested by fans for many years, the show finally premiered on the streaming service on May 4, 2025. While some may have watched the show just as the episodes were releasing weekly, others might have preferred to have waited a bit and then jumped into the series once it was done airing.

As season 1 of the series has finished its run, here's all that fans who haven't watched the show will need to know before jumping into the show.

Is Daredevil: Born Again connected to the Netflix Daredevil series?

Yes, Daredevil: Born Again is not only just a revival of the original Daredevil series that aired on Netflix but actually a continuation of it as well. This wasn't the original plan for the show, however. Originally, the series was meant to be a soft reboot of the Daredevil brand as a whole, with only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to play their original characters.

However, following the actors' and writers' strike, Marvel Studios decided to go in a different direction and scrapped the previous work that was done by writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. This was due to the show not meeting the quality standards of Marvel Studios. Following this, a huge retooling took place where writer Dario Scarpadane, who worked on The Punisher, was hired to be the new showrunner.

Scarpadane wrote a new pilot and rewrote episodes 8 and 9 of the series as well, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead of Loki season 2 and Moon Knight fame coming in to direct them. Following this, actors Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel were also brought in once more to play Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye, respectively.

This led to the series then being fully connected with the original Netflix show.

Cast of Daredevil: Born Again

In the new Marvel Daredevil series, fans get to see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin. Alongside that, they are also joined by the previously mentioned actors in this thread and other talents like Arty Froushan, Michael Gandolfini, and more.

Here is the cast list:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn:

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye

Arty Froushan as Buck

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala / White Tiger

Plot of Daredevil: Born Again explored

Daredevil: Born Again picks up a few years after the events of the original Daredevil series. Following a tragic event, Matt Murdock gives up on the vigilante life and begins dishing out justice as a full-time lawyer. Having isolated himself from his friends, he lives a new life that he is not entirely fond of.

Wilson Fisk also makes a return to New York City and becomes its new mayor, which disturbs Murdock. As he feels a shadow growing in the darkness, the show sees him constantly battling with himself as his need to put the mask back on continues to grow.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are streaming on Disney+ right now.

