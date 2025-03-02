What exotic traditional dishes will be served at the Oscars 2025? Details explored and more

The Oscars 2025 is set to take place on March 2, 2025, at 4 pm PT, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. This year is the first time that Conan O'Brien will be hosting the Academy Awards.

Even though the event is to honor the best in movies, the food is also a big part of the night. The food at Oscars 2025 is chosen to include a wide range of gourmet and traditional dishes, so each of the 1,500 important people who are going to have a memorable experience.

There has always been food at the Oscars, and this year is no different. Wolfgang Puck, the famous chef who is known for combining new ideas with old ones, has once again put together a very fancy menu.

The menu shows off the best of world cuisine with a mix of old favorites and exciting new tastes. Elegant canapés, main courses, rich desserts, and smooth, innovative cocktails are all on the menu for every guest. The wide variety of cuisine includes truffle chicken pot pie, cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese, Miyazaki Wagyu beef, Pad Thai noodles, Izakaya-style Japanese food, tropical "Kit Kat" bars, pina colada eclair, and more.

Not only do the Oscars honor great movies, but they also try to make the experience memorable for everyone who goes. At the official after-party, the Governors Ball, Hollywood's most famous people get together to enjoy gourmet treats.

The dishes on this year's menu come from a variety of cultures and are both traditional and new. Here's a closer look at the tasty foods and drinks that will be served at the 2025 Oscars.

Oscars 2025: Traditional dishes to honor the culinary heritage

As always, this year's menu includes some of the most popular dishes from past Oscars, along with some new and interesting dishes. The truffle chicken pot pie, a favorite of Barbara Streisand's and a fancy take on classic comfort food, is one of the most anticipated returns.

The cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese is another classic dish that is making a comeback. It has a refined flavor from the sharp black pepper mixed with the creamy cheese sauce.

At the Oscars 2025, Wolfgang Puck is also bringing back his signature dish of smoked salmon on Oscar-shaped matzo crackers, which is both beautiful to look at and delicious. Mini Wagyu cheeseburgers, Spago's famous tuna tartare, and delicate cauliflower toast are some other popular appetizers that offer a great mix of tastes and textures.

Oscars 2025: Main course selections fit for Hollywood stars

The main course's menu has old favorites and brand-new, creative dishes. Miyazaki Wagyu beef, one of Japan's highest-value cuts, is served with wasabi potato purée and truffle ponzu sauce, making a great mix of Japanese and European flavors.

Toad-in-the-hole, fish and chips, and beef Wellington made by Chef Elliott Grover from CUT at 45 Park Lane are also some of the best dishes from British cuisine.

Pad Thai noodles that have been mixed with ginger, garlic, and a splash of champagne are also on the menu. This gives the traditional dish a gourmet twist. Izakaya-style Japanese food, like crispy chicken karaage, is also very tasty. It has just the right amount of crunch and tenderness.

Famous "bougie tots," which are tater tots topped with high-end caviar, make the menu more fun and fancy at the same time.

Oscars 2025: Delicious desserts for the celebs

For the Oscars 2025 dessert menu, pastry chefs Kamel Guechida and Garry Larduinat have made a variety of fancy treats, such as tropical "Kit Kat" bars with passion fruit and dark chocolate, peach and elderflower marbled macarons, and a strawberry-vanilla profiterole tart.

A new pina colada eclair has been introduced that is shaped like an Oscar statuette and has coconut cream, pineapple compote, and pastry cream that has been mixed with rum.

The signature chocolate Oscar statuettes are still a big part of the Oscars. They come in Noire Reserve Dark Chocolate, Bahibe 46% Milk Chocolate, Yuzu, and Strawberry.

At the gold spraying station, guests can personalize their statuettes with edible gold dust. A fun, interactive ice cream sundae bar lets people make their own dessert with high-quality toppings.

Oscars 2025: Luxury drinks for the celebration

Chocolate desserts shaped as Oscar statuettes are also part of the menu (Image via Getty)

A good selection of drinks is a must at any party, and Oscars 2025 has put together an excellent assortment of drinks. The famous mixologist Charles Joly will work with Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy to make signature drinks that are sure to impress the guests.

The Standing Ovation, an espresso martini cocktail made with Tequila Alma Miel and rimmed with smoked sea salt and vanilla, is another drink.

Tequila Don Julio Reposado, hibiscus tea, tamarind syrup, lime juice, and grapefruit juice are mixed together in The Clear Winner to make a fruitier drink. There are also options without alcohol, such as "The Thespian," a carefully made cocktail without alcohol.

Champagne Lallier, the new official champagne partner, is expected to add a sophisticated touch to the evening. Dassai sake, which is a new drink, will go well with the Asian-inspired dishes.

Oscars 2025 will be streaming on Hulu.

