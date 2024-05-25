What is Gordon Cormier age? Avatar: The Last Airbender actor role and more

Gordon Cormier age is 14 years old, and he is a Canadian actor, widely known for his titular role as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender (fondly called ATLA), which was a Netflix live-action remake of the animated ATLA series. The show follows Aang as he tries to harness the power of the four elements to fight a powerful enemy and save the world in the process.

Cormier has been featured in multiple television shows such as Get Shorty (debut), Lost in Space, The Stand, and Turner & Hooch, among others. He then starred in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, and gained much recognition and appreciation for his performance.

Let us trace this prodigious actor's journey and take a look at Gordon Cormier age, childhood, acting career, and more.

What is Gordon Cormier age? Early life explored

Gordon Cormier at a Netflix kickoff event (via @gordoncormier_official / Instagram)

Born on October 8, 2009, Gordon Cormier age is 14 years at present. He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and comes from Canadian and Filipino descent.

During his childhood years, he became passionate about performing arts and joined the Vancouver Young Acting School, where he got the encouragement to pursue auditions for television commercials and small acting roles.

How did Gordon Cormier's acting career start?

Gordon Cormier in an action still from Avatar: The Last Airbender (via @netflix /Instagram)

After the Vancouver Young Acting School, the first mainstream breakthrough in Gordon Cormier's career was his debut in a Canadian cartoon series called Get Shorty in 2019. Here, he played the role of Guatemalan Urchin in the first episode of season 3, along with comedians Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd. Gordon Cormier age while filming Get Shorty was 9 years.

In 2019, Cormier went on to feature in the Hallmark original movie A Christmas Miracle as Jacob, a TV movie called Christmas Under the Stars, and in an episode of Lost in Space. In 2020, he was cast in a recurring role on The Stand for 8 episodes.

He gained further success in his acting career in 2021 and 2022, featuring briefly on shows such as Two Sentence Horror Stories, Turner & Hooch, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, and Team Zenko Go. During this time, he was also given a voice role as the character of Mitchell Peterson in the film Ready Jet Go! Space Camp. Gordon Cormier age was 11 when these roles and cameos were released.

Was Gordon Cormier in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Gordon Cormier age was just 11 years old when he was casted as the lead character Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Netflix live-action is based on a Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, which follows the young 12-year-old Aang as he masters the four elements (water, earth, fire, and air) to protect the world.

In an interview for Deadline, Cormier mentioned his attachment to the character and elaborated on what he hoped to bring to his portrayal of Aang:

"When I did this character, I mainly wanted to focus on keeping Aang’s joy, happiness, and twelve-year-old spirit in general. I feel like now that this is in live-action, I feel we can dive deeper into Aang’s emotional side..."

The young actor also brought his hobbies and individuality to enhance his character's authenticity in the series. Avatar: The Last Airbender relies highly on martial arts skills, and Gordon Cormier age was just 4 years when he got into the sport of taekwondo. Given his background in martial arts, he became a perfect casting choice and brought much realism to the role of Aang.

Before the series premiere, Cormier revealed in many interviews that he had watched the original animated Avatar: The Last Airbender more than 26 times, both as a fan and to prepare for the character.

Gordon Cormier's excellent portrayal, paired with a stellar cast and engaging storylines for Avatar: The Last Airbender, has resulted in the series' renewal for seasons 2 and 3. Certainly, the road ahead seems bright for this young actor.

Gordon Cormier can be seen in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 streaming now on Netflix.