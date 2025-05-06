What happened to Corey in The Righteous Gemstones season 4? Character fate explored

The comedy series The Righteous Gemstones season 4 finale, titled That Man of God May Be Complete, premiered on HBO on May 4, 2025. The series is created by Danny McBride, who also features in it as protagonist Jesse Gemstone. The finale is directed by him and co-written along with John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley.

The story follows a South Carolina-based dysfunctional televangelist family led by widowed patriarch Elijah Gemstone. The latest installment shows the Gemstone children leading the church amidst their turbulent personal lives. In the season finale, Kelvin, one of the Gemstone children, unknowingly stumbles upon his father's golden Bible and a gun in Corey Milsap's bedroom.

While Kelvin tries to leave his room, Corey spots him and decides to kill all three siblings, since they also know about his crimes from the past. Corey is unsuccessful in his attempt as Jesse shoots him in the head with his gun. In his dying moments, he requests the Gemstone children to pray for him.

Here's a summary of what happened in the finale.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 finale explained

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 concluded on May 4, 2025, with the episode titled That Man of God May Be Complete. After their father, Eli, begins dating Lori Milsap, the Gemstone children get entangled in a mystery surrounding Lori's son, Corey, and his late father, Cobb.

Cobb was secretly a psychopath who not only bullied his son all his life but also murdered or kidnapped Lori's boyfriends and exes. He would often make his son assist him in his crimes as well.

Corey seemingly suffers a mental breakdown after he kills his father (in the penultimate episode) for years of mental torture and making him an accomplice in his crimes.

In The Righteous Gemstones season 4 finale, Kelvin stumbles upon his father's golden bible, hidden in Corey's luggage along with a gun, in his bedroom. Corey spots Kelvin leaving his room. Having realized that he knows about the golden Bible and also that all three siblings are aware of his crimes, including his father's murder, he decides to kill them.

Corey fails to kill the siblings as Jesse shoots him in the head with his gun. He asks the Gemstone siblings to pray for him, and he dies during the prayer. The children ultimately forgive Corey as he explained to them about the guilt he carried for participating in his father's crimes.

Cast and crew of the latest season

The Righteous Gemstones cast attends the final season premiere of HBO original series in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is created by Danny McBride, who also stars as Jesse Gemstone. He has also directed and written multiple episodes in the latest season. Jonathan Watson, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill are the other directors involved in the project. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas, and Edi Patterson have assisted with the script.

The cast for the fourth season includes Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, and John Goodman as Elijah "Eli" Gemstone. It has also added new members, namely Megan Mullally as Lori Milsa, Michael Rooker as Cobb Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

What is The Righteous Gemstones all about?

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 concludes the story of the dysfunctional televangelist family, the Gemstones. It consists of nine episodes, with each episode having an approximate runtime of 36-51 minutes. The synopsis for the final season, as per HBO's official website, reads:

"From Danny McBride (Vice Principals, Eastbound & Down), this critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep. In the fourth and final season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past."

As per IMDb, it has received a positive approval rating of 8.1/10 based on over 55,000 user reviews so far. All the episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 are available for the audience to stream on the HBO Max app.

