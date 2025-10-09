What happened to Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2? Details explored

Chicago P.D. season 13 continues to explore the challenges faced by the Intelligence Unit, focusing on the personal and professional strain of high-risk police work. In episode 2, titled Open Wounds, Officer Dante Torres becomes central to the story as he struggles with the effects of past trauma.

After witnessing the murder of a former informant and going undercover in a juvenile detention center where he was once held, Torres exhibits signs of emotional and physical decline. This Chicago P.D. season 13 episode follows his involvement in a local kidnapping case, showing how his unresolved trauma and coping methods intersect with the dangers he faces while pursuing the perpetrators.

Torres investigates a kidnapping in his neighborhood in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2

Chicago P.D. (Screenshot from a scene via YouTube/One Chicago)

In Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2, Torres becomes personally involved in a kidnapping case before Intelligence formally receives it. His neighbor, Brenda, asks for help after masked men abduct her husband, Ivan, outside of their home.

Torres responds immediately, initiating an unofficial investigation that leads him to a nearby ATM. There, he intercepts two kidnappers attempting to withdraw ransom money using Ivan’s bank card. A confrontation follows, and one of the suspects slashes Torres’ arm before escaping.

Though Torres receives medical treatment, the episode later shows he deliberately reopens the wound. This indicates that his emotional condition is deteriorating, as he attempts to cope by channeling stress through physical pain.

Intelligence links the case to serial abductions

Once Intelligence receives the case, the team learns Ivan is one of several kidnapping victims targeted in a string of organized abductions against low-income residents. The kidnappers demand small ransom amounts, making it less likely that police will intervene.

Despite warnings from Hank Voight about working too independently, Torres aggressively pursues leads. Brenda, desperate and afraid her husband will be killed, attempts to deliver ransom money without police involvement. Torres intercepts her and takes over the drop, insisting on handling the situation alone.

Torres pushes himself beyond physical and emotional limits

Chicago P.D. (Screenshot from a scene via YouTube/One Chicago)

Throughout the case, Torres continues operating with little rest and visible signs of exhaustion. His behavior raises concerns among members of Intelligence, especially Kevin Atwater, who notices that Torres’ arm wound has reopened. Atwater advises him to seek help and warns that his decisions may compromise his safety.

Torres locates Ivan inside an abandoned warehouse used by the kidnapping crew. However, before the team can make a full rescue, Ivan is found dead. The murder confirms that the kidnappers are eliminating victims once ransom demands fail. The discovery intensifies Torres’ emotional strain, and he becomes further invested in catching the perpetrators.

During a later confrontation, Torres nearly shoots one of the suspects out of anger but restrains himself before pulling the trigger. This moment indicates a growing loss of control under pressure.

Introduction of Jimena Sanz

The episode introduces Jimena Sanz, a tattoo shop owner who assists Torres by helping him track members of the kidnapping crew. Jimena is initially reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement due to a negative personal history involving an unsolved case in her family. Despite her distrust, she agrees to provide information.

After the case is closed, Torres and Jimena meet again. She observes that he has been aggravating his arm injury and asks about his behavior. Torres explains that physical pain temporarily clears his thoughts. Their interaction establishes a connection that may continue in future episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13.

Torres’ emotional decline

Chicago P.D. (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 2 shows that Torres is experiencing the aftereffects of sustained trauma. His appearance has changed noticeably since the previous season. He has longer hair, dark under-eye circles, and significant weight loss. These changes align with earlier episodes in Chicago P.D. season 13, where he admitted to experiencing insomnia, intrusive thoughts, and difficulty adjusting after undercover missions.

Torres states that he no longer uses earlier coping strategies and avoids emotional conversations. He continues to distance himself from the rest of the team, though Atwater attempts to offer support. Voight monitors Torres closely and warns him that working through personal problems alone is unsustainable.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 air Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock and Prime Video.

