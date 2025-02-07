Christy Brown and David “Super Dave” Mitchamore were found murdered in Nacogdoches County, Texas, on August 10, 2007. Mitchamore, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), was targeted due to an unpaid debt, and Brown was killed as a witness to the crime. Brent Stalsby and Charles Frazier carried out the murders on orders of ABT leader Carl Carver as per The Cinemaholic.

Brown, a mother of two from Lufkin, Texas, worked as a waitress and was not involved with the ABT. Mitchamore, originally from Livingston, Texas, had ties to the gang before his death. Their murders led to multiple life sentences Stalsby and Frazier, while Carver’s life sentence was later reduced to 35 years.

Their case is featured in The Takedown: American Aryans, a four-part documentary series that premiered on Max on February 6, 2025. Directed by Neil Rawles and produced by October Films, the series follows ATF Special Agent Rich Boehning’s six-year investigation into the ABT’s criminal network, including murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime. It offers firsthand accounts from law enforcement, former gang members, and victims’ families.

Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby killed David “Super Dave” Mitchamore and Christy Brown

Christy Brown and David “Super Dave” Mitchamore were found dead in Nacogdoches County, Texas, on August 10, 2007. Christy Brown, a 27-year-old mother of two from Lufkin, worked as a waitress and had no known involvement with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT). Mitchamore, on the other hand, was an ABT member who had reportedly violated gang rules by failing to repay a debt to Carl Carver, a high-ranking ABT figure.

Authorities determined that Carver issued a direct order for Mitchamore’s execution, which was carried out by Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby. The two men lured Mitchamore and Christy Brown to a secluded location in East Texas under the guise of a hunting trip. Once there, they shot both victims in the head with a shotgun to ensure no witnesses were left behind as per FBI Archives, listed for January 21, 2011.

Further investigations implicated additional ABT members in the crime. Terry Stalsby was present when Carver’s order was relayed to Frazier, and later assisted in covering up the murders. April Flanagan provided the shotgun and vehicle used, while Carrie Christine Wood was also involved in the plot as per a Beaumont Enterprise report dated July 29, 2013.

In late January 2010, all six individuals were indicted and charged with violent crimes linked to racketeering. Carver was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while Frazier and Stalsby were each charged with two counts of murder, weapons charges, and conspiracy. Terry Stalsby, Flanagan, and Wood faced accessory and conspiracy charges as per Justice.gov, June 27, 2011.

Brent Stalsby was sentenced to life on May 25, 2011, and Charles Frazier received the same sentence on June 22, 2011. Carver, initially sentenced to life, later had his sentence reduced to 35 years. Flanagan received 180 months, Terry Stalsby was sentenced to 162 months, and Wood received a 10-year sentence

Although Christy Brown was not affiliated with the ABT, she was killed to eliminate any potential witnesses. Her murder became part of a larger investigation into the ABT’s criminal operations, leading to multiple convictions and the eventual dismantling of sections of the gang.

