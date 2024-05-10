What happened to James Gregory? Comedian labeled 'the funniest man in America' dies aged 78

On Thursday, May 9, legendary American comedian James Gregory Jr. passed away at the age of 78. Widely revered as 'The Funniest Man in America,' Gregory was set to perform at Hoover's StarDome Comedy Club on Friday. An obituary for the comedian published on his Facebook page stated that he died from cardiac complications.

The specific details of these complications were not provided. According to his official website, Gregory was constantly touring and performing in sold-out comedy clubs and theaters. He also enjoyed popularity on the radio, making appearances on shows such as Rick and Bubba and Ralph Emery's Nashville Now.

James Gregory passed away due to cardiac complications

The American comedy scene endured a great loss on Thursday when James Gregory Jr. passed away at the age of 78 due to cardiac complications. James had just turned 78 the previous Monday. An obituary shared on the comedian's official Facebook page delivered the news of his death to his countless fans. The Facebook post read:

"Today, with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of the Funniest Man in America, comedian James Gregory. He brought laughter and joy to countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy and those who loved him."

James' website noted that the comedian was constantly touring. This was backed up by the number of shows that were canceled due to his death. The closest cancellation occurred for his scheduled performance in Hoover, Alabama, on May 10, while the furthest was a performance in Dallas, Georgia, slated for January 2025. The website stated that he was on tour "three days a week, forty-six weeks a year."

Exploring James Gregory's life

Hailing from Lithonia, Atlanta, Georgia, James Gregory was the first in his family to graduate from high school. His journey began with his first gig at the age of 11 in a small grocery store. Although James enlisted in the Marines at 18, health issues derailed his military career, leading him to find success as a salesman.

James discovered his knack for comedy at 36 when he participated in a comedy night in the basement of an Atlanta restaurant named Excelsior Mill. James quickly gained fame and started working in theaters and comedy clubs nationwide, particularly enjoying widespread acclaim in the southeastern United States.

James Gregory had a particular brand of comedy, which has led to him often being referred to as a "Southern" comedian. This was especially complimented by his deep Georgia accent. However, James also worked on shows across North America and never used the words “South” or “Southerner” in his shows. James' official website elaborates:

"James does not “tip-toe” through life as if he’s walking on broken glass or egg shells. That style is evident on stage as well. He is not politically correct."

It further added:

"Much of his humor is centered on brilliant observations of crazy relatives and people obsessed with the slightest change in weather conditions – now referred to as global warming. He delights in poking fun at modern sensitive parents and out-of-control environmentalists."

Apart from working in theaters and clubs, James was also a radio icon. He made multiple appearances on popular programs such as John Boy & Billy, Rick & Bubba, and Bob & Tom. James' obituary details that the comedian turned down The Tonight Show as they asked him to speed up his delivery and instead became a favorite on the Nashville Network's Nashville Now with Ralph Emery.

James Gregory is survived by his three nieces, Martha Anne, Mary Jane, and Candie, and their families. Funeral services for the late comedian have not yet been determined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback