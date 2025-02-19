What happened to Richard Hamilton Jr.? Details about The Fox Hollow Murders subject, explored 

Richard Hamilton Jr. was a 20-year-old telephone marketer from Indianapolis, Indiana, who went missing on July 31, 1993. His remains were later identified in March 1999, among those discovered in June 1996 on the Fox Hollow Farm estate, owned by businessman and serial killer Herb Baumeister.

Throughout the 1990s, multiple young men disappeared from gay bars in Indianapolis, raising concerns within the LGBTQ+ community. Investigations eventually linked these disappearances to Baumeister, who was reportedly found to have killed 11 men at his estate.

Before authorities could arrest him, he fled to Ontario, Canada, and died by s**cide in Pinery Provincial Park. His s**cide note made no mention of the murders. The case, including Richard Hamilton Jr.’s death, is explored in The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer on Hulu. The tragedy also impacted Richard's family, with his mother and siblings later passing away, leaving behind a painful legacy, as per The Cinemaholic February 18, 2025.

Richard Hamilton Jr.'s mother died in 2010, his sister Judy in 2011, and Rolf Juergen Mielke’s 2023 death deeply impacted his remaining sisters

Richard Hamilton Jr. was born on March 5, 1973, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Richard Doug Hamilton and Dealie Faye Collins. He had several siblings, including Judy Kelley, Debbie Falls, Shawn Tinsley, and Tammy Nobles.

At the time of his disappearance on July 31, 1993, Richard Hamilton Jr. was working as a telephone marketer and was known to frequent LGBTQ+ establishments in Indianapolis. His remains were identified in March 1999 among the evidence recovered from Fox Hollow Farm, where serial killer Herb Baumeister murdered multiple young men in the 1990s, as noted in unidentified-awareness.fandom.com.

Following Richard Hamilton Jr.'s tragic death, his family endured further losses. His mother, Dealie, passed away on May 1, 2010, followed by his sister Judy on October 1, 2011, reported in The Cinemaholic, February 18, 2025. In 2023, another family member, Rolf Juergen Mielke, also died, affecting Richard’s surviving sisters, Debbie, Tammy, and Shawn.

Debbie, married to Steve Falls, has four children, including Savannah Rayna. She works as a certified medical assistant and phlebotomist. Tammy is a Realtor and Real Estate Consultant in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She lost her daughter, Kayla Marie Ortiz, in 2022, after she was raped and strangled, which led Tammy to advocate for individuals with Down syndrome as Vice President of the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads. Shawn, married to Greg since 2003, owns Spoiled Rotten Mobile Pet Grooming LLC in Indianapolis, as per The Cinemaholic.

Baumeister is suspected of killing 11 young gay men at Fox Hollow Farm, with some investigators linking him to the I-70 Strangler murders between 1980 and 1991 as per unidentified-awareness.fandom.com. His case is revisited in The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer on Hulu.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Fishers Police Department DNA Unit, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Division, Indiana State Police Biology Unit, and the University of Indianapolis Archaeology and Forensic Lab, are working to identify all victims whose remains were discovered at Fox Hollow Farm.

The property, located near 156th Street and the Monon Trail in Westfield, had portions later listed for sale. In 1998, two years after Herb Baumeister’s death, investigators concluded he was responsible for nine additional murders, with victims’ bodies found in shallow streams along I-70 in Indiana and Ohio, as per Indystar., August 30, 2024.

