What happened to TV star Taylor Armstrong? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID 

Taylor Armstrong, best recognized from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reflects on the severe abuse she faced in her marriage to the late Russell Armstrong in a forthcoming episode of Hollywood Demons on Investigation Discovery.

The 53-year-old reality star opens up about years of domestic violence, including incidents that required reconstructive surgery and led to a highly publicized divorce.

According to a Daily Mail article, dated April 11, 2025, Taylor Armstrong recalled a disturbing incident where Russell allegedly pushed her into a swimming pool and attempted to drown her after overhearing a conversation about her safety. As per a Page Six report, dated April 11, 2025, she also described being threatened over serving pizza without vegetables to Russell’s sons.

Armstrong filed for divorce in July 2011. One month later, Russell died by suicide. At the time, he was reportedly over $1.5 million in debt as per an ABC News report dated August 16, 2011. Taylor Armstrong has since remarried and continues to speak out to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Taylor Armstrong revealed that Russell once tried to drown her, issued death threats, and hit her with such force that it broke the bone around her eye socket

Taylor Armstrong, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has spoken out in the Hollywood Demons docuseries about the physical and emotional abuse she experienced during her marriage to Russell Armstrong.

The revelations, featured in the April 14, 2025 episode, outline a disturbing history of violence, control, and trauma that eventually led to Russell’s death by suicide in August 2011, just one month after Taylor filed for divorce.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor recounted a harrowing episode where Russell allegedly threw her into a pool and attempted to hold her underwater. The incident occurred at a friend’s home, shortly after the couple hosting expressed concern for Taylor’s well-being.

“He came flying into the backyard...He threw me in the pool....He grabbed the man, knocked all of his teeth out, and he jumped in the pool and he was trying to hold me under the water....I thought he was going to drown me,” Taylor recalled.

The reality star shared that this was not an isolated incident. As per the Page Six article, she also described being grabbed by the throat and pinned to a wall by Russell after she served his sons pizza without vegetables.

“If you ever serve my kids a pizza without a vegetable again, I’ll kill you,” he allegedly said.

Taylor Armstrong also revealed in Hollywood Demons that she discovered recording devices placed throughout their home, which made her feel like she was constantly monitored.

The breaking point came on Taylor’s 40th birthday

Taylor Armstrong described the turning point in her marriage as an incident that occurred on her 40th birthday in June 2011. The couple had checked into a Four Seasons hotel, where Russell initially gave her gifts and a heartfelt letter. However, the situation quickly escalated. Allegedly, after accusing her of being unfaithful during a Las Vegas trip, Russell assaulted her while they were in bed. As per The New York Post, she said during the episode,

“He raised up, leaned over like this, and punched me.”

She also added,

“He fractured my orbital floor, and so I went to see the doctor, and Russell went with me.”

The injury required reconstructive surgery, and it ultimately led her to file for divorce the following month. According to an OK! Magazine report dated April 11, 2025, Taylor said,

“I think a majority of people had no idea what was going on behind the scenes.... My housekeeper would find recording devices all the time.”

Russell’s death, financial stress, and aftermath

Russell Armstrong was discovered deceased at a friend’s residence just a month after Taylor Armstrong initiated divorce proceedings. His passing was classified as a suicide caused by hanging.

According to ABC News, Russell was facing more than $1.5 million in debt and was involved in lawsuits related to financial mismanagement. His lawyer Ronald Richards said at the time:

“He was living month to month to support his lifestyle for Taylor.”

While many speculated that financial pressure and public exposure contributed to his decision, Taylor stated on Hollywood Demons, as per Page Six, April 11, 2025,

“There was a myriad of things that he was very concerned about, but I never thought that he would kill himself.... Suicide never crossed my mind.”

Taylor Armstrong has since remarried attorney John Bluher in 2014 and continues to raise her daughter, Kennedy. By sharing her story in Hollywood Demons, Taylor aims to bring attention to domestic abuse and help others recognize the signs that are often hidden from public view.

