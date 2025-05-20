What happens to Asher Adams in All American? Character fate explored

Asher Adams is a bad boy football player turned coach in The CW's hit sports drama series All American. Teen drama veteran Cody Christian plays the character throughout the first six seasons of the series alongside the show's other star football players, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling).

Asher is one of the main characters in the first six seasons of the series, but he's notably absent in the latest All American season 7, which returned to The CW from January 29 to May 5, 2025. However, he's not the only one missing, and plenty of the OG cast either didn't return as a series regular or didn't return to he show at all.

That said, Asher Adams is a character worth remembering from the sports drama, as his story is one of the more inspiring ones from the series.

Asher Adams' story arc in All American

Cody Christian's Asher Adams was introduced in the pilot episode as Jordan Baker's best friend and teammate. He was a wide receiver for Beverly High's football team who liked to talk smack during games. His character arc centers around his desire to play professional football and his serious relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan), who later married Spencer.

He also developed a relationship with Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou), who later married Jordan Baker, earlier in his story. Layla was Asher's first love. When it comes to football, Asher may like to talk hard, but he also works hard for his goals. He's also not above sabotaging his teammates, particularly Spencer, to make him play poorly during a game so he could come out on top.

However, past choices and a serious medical condition derailed his professional football dreams. But while a chance at playing pro may not be in the cards for him, Asher Adams still found his calling. In All American seasons 4 and five, Asher's story arc involves a new dream: coaching football. It's the best of both worlds for him, where he stays near the sport he loves without worsening his health.

What sickness does Asher have in All American?

All American season 3 episode 19, titled Surviving the Times, was a major shift for Asher Adams in the series. He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, and the heart condition is serious enough that he had to stop playing football. The disease makes it harder for his heart to pump blood to the rest of his body, so any strenuous activity, like football, could be detrimental to his health.

The diagnosis was the second, but more significant blow to Asher's pro football dreams. Early in the season, he was temporarily removed from Beverly's football team for abusing steroids.

Is Asher Adams in All American season 7? How did his character leave the series?

Asher Adams is not in the latest season of the series. He's one of the original characters who will not return in season 7 as a regular, following the show's cast overhaul. Among others who did not return full-time include Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Laura (Monét Mazur), and Patience (Chelsea Tavares).

However, most of them still returned in season 7 in some capacity. Asher, on the other hand, didn't return at all. He leaves the series in the All American season 6 finale, where he leaves Coastal California College to work as the assistant football coach for the Beverly High football team.

Ironically, with season 7 going back to the South Crenshaw vs. Beverly High storyline, Asher is nowhere in sight. One would surmise that in between the season 6 finale and the season 7 premiere, he received a more prestigious coaching offer he couldn't pass up. He also became a father to his and Jaymee's (Miya Horcher) son.

Catch the complete installment of All American seasons 1 through 7 on The CW.

