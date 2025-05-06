All American season 7 finale ending explained: What did Cassius bet with Jordan during the playoffs? Did he win?

It's the playoffs in the All American season 7 finale, with the two biggest rivals, the Beverly Eagles and South Crenshaw Chargers, facing each other. KJ leads the Eagles while Khalil serves as the new QB for the Chargers, with Yasi still injured. But besides the team, the playoff is also a face-off between Cassius and Jordan, who turn out to be first cousins.

After Cassius' duplicity and their complicated dynamic are revealed after Jordan's stabbing incident, there is animosity on Jordan's side. However, Cassius wants to repair the relationship. Heading into the second half of the playoffs, with the Eagles and the Chargers tied, Cassius makes a bet with Jordan that if the Eagles win, they are going out for coffee, a first step in their reconciliation.

Meanwhile, two young QBs lead their team in what would be a defining game for their careers and their teams. The kids are also dealing with their own problems, relationships, and decisions about their future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All American season 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Cassius makes a bet with Jordan in the All American season 7 finale, hoping for a reconciliation

Cassius makes a bet with Jordan (Image via The CW)

As things heat up on the field with the playoffs between the South Crenshaw Charges and the Beverly Eagles in All American season 7 finale, Cassius ups the tension. Cassius and Jordan shake hands to lock in the former's bet. If Beverly wins the playoffs, Jordan will have to give Cassius a chance to explain why he came to town with the goal of erasing Billy Baker's legacy over a cup of coffee.

Cassius wants to take that step into repairing his growing friendship with Jordan before the truth about them being first cousins is revealed at the end of All American season 7 episode 11. At the time, Cassius was forced to admit their family ties to donate blood to Jordan, who was stabbed and was fighting for his life.

However, after Jordan comes out of surgery, his treatment of Cassius is not welcoming. He feels betrayed by his fellow coach's duplicity, especially after knowing that Cassius' main reason for coming to town was to try to erase his father's legacy at Beverly High. As it plays out in All American season 7 episode 12, Jordan doesn't want to hear any explanation from Cassius.

Hence, it's understandable that Cassius will take any chance he gets to explain and make Jordan understand that whatever brought him to town before is not his purpose anymore. However, the All American season 7 finale ends without an answer if they will be going out on that coffee date. The episode ends just a few seconds before KJ's hail-mary pass lands, which would make or break the game.

Amina makes a decision about her future in All American season 7 finale

Amina decides on boarding school (Image via The CW)

The last couple of episodes leading to the All American season 7 finale have taken a turn for Amina. She has always been a strong support to everything in her community—to Coop, to her father, Khalil, KJ, and to everyone who needs her help. It's why she wanted to be the Stu-Co president in the first place. However, All American season 7 episode 12 has given her a tough choice.

She has a chance to get into a boarding school that could be her ticket to Stanford. The only problem is that it's an hour of flight, which means she's going to be away from her family and friends. If she wants in on the school, it would be because she's putting herself and her future first.

In All American season 7 finale, she receives her acceptance from the boarding school. KJ thinks Amina should grab the chance and run with it, while Khalil initially thinks that she shouldn't leave her community and him behind. As Amina takes the time to think about her decision, her father says that she only has until tonight to decide because they have to put in the down payment for the school.

As Amina scrambles for an answer, a conversation with Layla Baker reminds her to put herself first. During the playoffs, where everyone does their own thing, Khalil speaks to her and apologizes for his initial comments. He's proud of Amina, and he's not going to hold her back. In the All American season 7 finale, she finally makes the decision—she's going to boarding school.

All American season 7 finale hints at a turnaround in Khalil and Marqui's relationship

Since Khalil refused to become his father's alibi in the All American season 7 episode 6, he has started to stand up against his father. While he continues to foster their relationship, Khalil has stood his ground when it comes to his boundaries, even after Marqui's return on his birthday. The same plays out in the All American season 7 finale when he chooses Jordan as his parent over Marqui.

Khalil and Marqui in All American season 7 finale (Image via The CW)

However, Marqui remains on the sidelines during the playoffs. However, his negativity during the game prompts Jordan to give him a real talk. If he wants to salvage whatever is left in his relationship with Khalil, he has to make his son a priority. He needs to make his life turn around and support everything that Khalil holds important in his life, like football.

While Marqui is a bit miffed about Jordan's frankness, he heeds Jordan's advice. When Khalil appears distracted during the game, he decides to go to his son to check what's going on. He finds out that Amina and her decision to go to boarding school have distracted Khalil.

Then, he proceeds to give Khalil the sole good advice to come from him throughout the season. He says that Khalil has to set Amina free and let and support her doing her own thing. If they are meant for each other, they're going to find their way to each other again. It's the push Khalil needs to get his head in the game and apologize to Amina.

All American season 7 finale leaves unfinished storylines

All American season 7 finale gives a few conclusions to existing storylines in the season, like Amina's decision whether to go to the boarding school or not, and Khalil's relationship with his father. Cassius wins the Coach of the Year award, but KJ loses out on becoming the Player of the Year. However, the finale ends in a dramatic playoff cliffhanger.

The playoff game will determine which, between the Eagles and the Chargers, will move to the state championship. It will also determine if there's hope that Cassius and Jordan will patch things up. However, the season finale ends with Jordan, Cassius, and every single spectator in the field watching KJ's pass, with the ball soaring through the air. The ball doesn't land before the credits start rolling.

Catch all episodes of All American seasons 1 through 7 streaming on The CW.

