Jaylee Hamidi stars in Yellowjackets as Alex, Hannah's daughter. She is also known for her performances in How to Die (2024), Supernatural (2005), and Supergirl (2015).

Apart from acting gigs, she is known for her talents as an artist across mediums as well as a writer and poet. Her role in the thriller series Yellowjackets has piqued viewers' interest in her background.

Born in Shanghai, China, Hamidi is of mixed heritage, with Chinese, Kurdish, and Iranian ancestry.

More about Yellowjacket's Jaylee Hamidi

Jaylee Hamidi was born in China, and she grew up in Canada, making her Canadian by nationality. Her Kurdish and Iranian ancestry, in particular, has played a significant role in shaping her cultural identity.

During an interview with Joy Sauce on December 2, 2024, Hamidi spoke about how her mixed background influenced her professional journey. She highlighted the importance of representing marginalized groups in movies and TV shows, particularly Iranian communities that are often overlooked in Western media.

She said:

"Growing up, people only saw me as Chinese and ignored the other parts of my identity. Western media tends to put people into boxes. I’m half-Chinese and half-Iranian my dad was Kurdish Iranian and I grew up immersed in both cultures."

Hamidi continued:

"But I also lived in a very racist community, and as an actor, I constantly had to fight stereotypes. I was either “not Asian enough” or only cast as the receptionist or some invisible role meant to serve the story."

Beyond acting, she is also a writer, and her poetry has been featured on various online platforms, including For Women Who Roar.

Who is Hannah in Yellowjackets, and how is Jaylee Hamidi’s character related to her?

In season 3, Jaylee Hamidi will portray Alex, a character believed to be Hannah's daughter. This season introduces Hannah as a frog scientist specializing in Arctic Banshee Frogs. Along with her partner, Edwin, and their guide, Kodiak, she ventures into the wilderness to witness a unique mating ceremony gone wrong.

Their journey unexpectedly leads them to the Yellowjackets camp, where Edwin meets his demise at the hands of Lottie. Meanwhile, Hannah is captured by the survivors, who view her with mixed feelings of danger and opportunity.

What is Yellowjackets about?

Yellowjackets is a gripping thriller and survival drama that premiered on Showtime on November 14, 2021. The series revolves around a high school girls' soccer team hailing from New Jersey who find themselves in a dire situation after their plane crashes in the rugged Canadian wilderness back in 1996.

The show switches between two timelines: one showcasing their journey for survival spanning 19 months in the untamed wilderness and the other set in the present time (starting in 2021), where the survivors are seen grappling with the long-lasting impacts of their harrowing experience.

Praised for its engaging storytelling and strong performances, Yellowjackets has earned several Primetime Emmy award nominations.

The main cast features Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton, who portray the teenage survivors.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets premiered on February 16, 2025.

Interested viewers can watch the newest season on Netflix.

