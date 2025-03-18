What is Law & Order fame Carey Lowell's net worth? Everything you need to know

American actress and former model Carey Lowell gained fame by playing Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross on the television series Law & Order. She joined the show in 1996.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of March 2025, Carey Lowell has an estimated net worth of $12 million, accumulated through her modeling and acting work. She pursues her ceramic art and collaborates with Sidney Garber to create a jewelry collection.

While her exact earnings from Law & Order are not known, Lowell appeared in over 53 episodes, including two episodes from a spin-off and one from a crossover between Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Ad

Trending

Her total income from acting, modeling, and ceramic art is not publicly available, but all of these have contributed to her overall assets.

Ad

Law & Order's Carey Lowell: Net worth and career

Lowell began her career as a fashion model, representing both Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren brands. Her early success in modeling led to an early financial success.

After entering the movie industry, Lowell started with Dangerously Close (1986), and her breakthrough came in Licence to Kill (1989) as Bond girl Pam Bouvier. She later gained fame by portraying Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross on Law & Order. Her income has been substantially built through playing various characters and other roles throughout the years.

Ad

When they split in 2016, Lowell and Gere agreed to terms because they had to settle financial details about Richard Gere's $45 million worth of assets. The couple's divorce proceedings likely affected her financial situation, though no public information showed the exact outcome.

Over the past few years, Lowell has taken up ceramics and produced usable and artistic items, including vases, bowls, and candle holders. Her artistic creations are available for purchase on her official website and select shelves at The 1818 Collective in Sag Harbor, New York.

Ad

Her ceramic sales generate substantial revenue, even though she does not reveal precise numbers about this source of income. The Porcelain Triple Polypore Vase and the Porcelain Knuckle Vase are listed at $700 each, while the Porcelain Robot Vase is priced at $900.

Furthermore, Lowell worked with Sidney Garber to design jewelry that resembled her sculptures through pieces such as pendants, necklaces, rings, and earrings. Her new range of 18K yellow gold jewelry with diamond and ebony accents is priced at $1,500 to show her expanding artistic portfolio.

Ad

Ad

More about Carey Lowell

Carey Lowell was born on February 11, 1961, in Huntington, New York, to geologist James Lowell. Due to her father's profession, the family moved frequently, living in Libya, the Netherlands, and France before ultimately settling in Colorado when she was 12.

Lowell finished her first year at the University of Colorado at Boulder before she relocated to New York City to begin a modeling career.

Carey Lowell first married fashion photographer John Stember from 1984 to 1988. In 1989, she married Griffin Dunne, and they welcomed their daughter, Hannah, in April 1990. The couple divorced in 1995.

Ad

In November 2002, Lowell married actor Richard Gere. They had a son, Homer James Jigme Gere, in February 2000. After 11 years of marriage, they separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce in October 2016.

Ad

A short preview of Carey's role in Law & Order

Carey Lowell played Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross on Law & Order. She joined the cast in 1996, following the departure of ADA Claire Kincaid.

After serving as a defense lawyer, Ross joined the prosecutor's team, bringing Jack McCoy fresh insight into legal matters and trial handling.

From 1996 to 1998, Lowell played the ADA role for two seasons, during which her character battled to maintain personal and professional harmony and the ex-husband's court contest for their child's custody.

Ad

Following her departure from the main cast, Lowell reprised her role as Jamie Ross, appearing as a defense attorney in the episodes Justice (1999) and School Daze (2001).

In 2005, her character evolved into Judge Ross, appearing in two episodes of Law & Order: Trial by Jury. Lowell returned to the original series for its 21st season debut of The Right Thing to play ADA Ross again in 2022.

New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback