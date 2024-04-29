What is the "refrigerator reference" in Fallout TV show? Explained

Amazon Prime Video's latest dystopian drama Fallout TV show garnered critical acclaim when it was released on April 10, 2024. Based on the video game of the same name, the show follows a young woman called Lucy who leaves the safety of her Vault and ventures into the post-apocalyptic wasteland in search of her kidnapped father.

One clever Easter egg in the show has Fallout fans delighted. In flashbacks depicted multiple times in the show, a character called Maximus is shown exiting a fridge as a child. This is a reference to a scene in 2008's Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where the protagonist hides in a fridge to protect himself from a nuclear blast. The refrigerator also appears in the Fallout: New Vegas video game.

Fallout's refrigerator connection to Indiana Jones, explained

A still from 'Fallout' (via Amazon)

In the first season of the Fallout TV show, viewers learn that Maximus survived a bombing as a child by hiding inside a fridge. Meant for storing milk, he locks himself inside the container and manages to stay alive. Meanwhile, everyone else around him, including his parents, is killed by the blast. After he emerges from the refrigerator, he is found by a Brotherhood Knight.

The idea of surviving a nuclear blast by hiding in a refrigerator was not pioneered by the Fallout TV show. It was actually first depicted in the film Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. In the film, Jones stumbles into an artificial town that was constructed as part of a test for nuclear bombing. As the countdown to the nuclear blast ensues, Jones squeezes himself inside a lead-lined fridge to escape the blast.

Indiana Jones in a fridge (via X/@CaptainGalxy)

The impact of the bomb blast sends the fridge flying out of town, and Jones eventually emerges from the refrigerator with no harm.

This scene was initially referenced in the Fallout: New Vegas game. A player possessing the Wild Wasteland trait can encounter a skeleton in a fridge while traversing the Nevada State Route 160 on the way out of Goodsprings. This skeleton is wearing a suave gambler hat, a reference to the iconic hat worn by Indiana Jones.

A still from 'Fallout' (via Amazon)

Moreover, in Fallout 4, there is a side quest known as "Kid in the Fridge", where the player meets a Ghoul child called Billy Peabody. According to lore, he had climbed inside a fridge to escape the nuclear bombs and accidentally locked himself in. Trapped for over 200 years, Billy turns into a Ghoul.

Thus, the refrigerator scene in the Fallout TV show is a reference to these scenes from the game and the Indiana Jones film.

All about Fallout TV show, details explored

A still from 'Fallout' (via Amazon)

Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Fallout is an adaptation of the popular role-playing game by Bethelsda Softworks. As per the Prime Video website, the synopsis for the show reads:

"Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them above."

A still from 'Fallout' (via Amazon)

The series stars actors such as Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Walton Goggins.

All eight episodes of the Fallout TV show are currently available to stream on