What role did Connie Nielsen play in FBI? Everything you need to know

In 2018, CBS released the series FBI, which shows the daily operations of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York division. The program tracks elite FBI agents who solve threats against city and national safety measures. Dick Wolf and Craig Turk created the series, and it has multiple spin-offs.

The pilot episode showed Connie Nielsen as Special Agent in Charge Ellen Solberg, skilfully leading her team as a professional. After playing the pilot episode, Connie Nielsen left the show for unknown personal reasons, and the show needed a new actor for the role.

Connie Nielsen's role as Ellen Solberg in FBI

Connie Nielsen (Image via Getty)

The pilot episode of the series featured Connie Nielsen as Ellen Solberg, the special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office.

As such, Solberg led all operations and ensured investigations complied with federal procedures. Her leadership style showcased her direct methods and professional organization while handling the many responsibilities of the job.

As team leader, Solberg managed the assignment to investigate a bombing of a residential building. She led field agents and analysts to specific tasks while making needed decisions to solve the case.

As an SAC, she directed her team through all crisis stages to prove the critical aspects of how an SAC leads special investigations.

Connie Nielsen's departure from the series

Deadline published news on May 16, 2018, that Connie Nielsen left the CBS drama series FBI, although she co-starred in the pilot episode. An article published in ScreenRant on February 24, 2024, reported that Nielsen left the FBI because she had many projects to handle at the time.

Sela Ward joined the series cast as Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier, beginning with the second episode, to replace Connie Nielsen. Ward took the role of leader for the team.

Connie Nielsen's career after the series

Following her first episode on FBI in 2018, Connie Nielsen secured prominent roles in film and TV. She filmed a crime drama series for TNT, titled I Am the Night, in 2019 while playing Corinna Hodel. The same year, Nielsen took part in Sea Fever as Freya, the fishing trawler's captain who faced an unknown underwater creature.

Nielsen also played Queen Hippolyta in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League after rejoining the DC Extended Universe. In 2021, Nielsen joined the action film Nobody as Becca Mansell, who marries Bob Odenkirk. In 2021, she took charge of Channel 4's Close to Me as Jo Harding, who attempts to recover from brain trauma that erased her memories of the previous year.

Nielsen played Lucilla in Gladiator II, which was released on November 22, 2024. She will continue as Becca Mansell in Nobody 2, which will hit theaters on August 15, 2025.

Fans can catch upcoming episodes of FBI season 7, which airs on CBS every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+.

