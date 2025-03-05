What role does Shantel Vansanten play in FBI: International? Character details explored

Shantel Vansanten plays Special Agent Nina Chase in FBI: International. It is an American police procedural show that premiered on CBS on September 21, 2021. It is a spin-off of the original FBI series and the third series in the FBI franchise, created by Wolf Entertainment.

The premise of FBI: International follows the story of the elite International Fly Team (IFT) in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who handle criminal cases beyond the US border. The team is based in Budapest, Hungary, and works to identify and neutralize the threats against America primarily in Europe.

Shantel's character Nina was linked to FBI: International in the crossover episode that premiered in April 2023. The three shows under the FBI franchise were brought together for this crossover. Nina has been part of the FBI franchise since 2022, being introduced as a Special Agent in the FBI.

Here's everything you need to know about Shantel's role in the show.

More about Shantel's role in FBI: International

Shantel's character Nina Chase is introduced in season 2, episode 16, Imminent Threat: Part One of the show. This is the crossover episode which is divided into three parts, with each part being broadcast under the three shows, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

The first part of the crossover episode in FBI: International begins with the IFT giving intel to the team in the USA about a terrorist attack that is set to happen in New York City and Washington DC. Special Agent Nina is sent to Europe to work with the IFT as she specializes in undercover operations. The terror plot is linked to Europe, hence FBI teams begin their investigation here.

Nina helps the team in Europe in tracking the suspect involved in the attack. She interrogates the suspect and uncovers key details related to the terror plot. The investigation leads the team to a group already operative in the USA, which forces Nina to return with all the key information.

The further development in the case takes place in the USA and is shown in the episodes of the other two shows mentioned above. Nina is actively involved in the case and her character arc takes major development in the series during the crossover.

Nina's character trajectory in the FBI series

Shantel's character Nina was introduced in the original FBI series in season 4, episode 18, Fear Nothing. In the season she is introduced as a temporary replacement for Agent Maggie Bell. Nina as a special agent establishes herself as a skilled and dedicated member of the team. She continues to be part of the team even after Maggie returns.

Nina is part of the FBI in season 5 as well, she appears in three episodes of this season, one being the crossover episode. As her character progresses in the show, she becomes an internal part of the team, leading her to become a main member in the FBI: Most Wanted series.

Following her critical involvement in the Imminent Threat operation, Nina is officially transferred to the Fugitive Task Force, part of FBI: Most Wanted. Her transfer makes her a permanent member of the task force, beginning season 5 of the show.

In this series, unlike her previous roles where she worked on field operations, her work focused on manhunts, fugitive recoveries, and dealing with criminals, which transformed her character arc in the series.

FBI: International airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

