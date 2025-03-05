What role did Kathleen Quinlan play in Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire is an American drama series that premiered on NBC in 2012. The series shows the career and life of paramedics and firefighters working for the Chicago Fire Department's Firehouse 51. It details the various challenges and the bond shared by all first responders.

Kathleen Quinlan was featured in Chicago Fire as Nancy Casey, who is the mother of the Lieutenant Matthew Casey. She was imprisoned for killing her former husband, Gregory Casey, a case of domestic violence. Releasing from prison in 2013, Nancy’s arc centers on the estranged relationship she shares with her kids, Matthew and Christie Casey, and the way the family is forced to deal with their conflict and eventual healing.

Kathleen Quinlan's role as Nancy Casey in Chicago Fire

Kathleen Quinlan (Image via Instagram/@realkathleenquinlan)

In Chicago Fire season 1 episode 10, Merry Christmas, Etc., Nancy Casey is introduced as Matthew Casey's mother who was sentenced to prison for murdering her husband, Gregory Casey, who abused her. One of his sons, Matthew, faces the decision of whether or not to back his mother’s parole petition.

In episode 11, God Has Spoken, Nancy is due for a parole hearing soon, and the tension between Matthew and his sister Christie escalates. She does not want their mother freed, citing unresolved issues. The episode shows the clash between the siblings about their mother’s prospects of freedom.

In episode 12, Under the Knife, Matthew speaks in favor of her release at the hearing. This served as a transitional point where complicated concepts of forgiveness and parent-child relationships intertwine.

In episode 13, Warm and Dead, Nancy gets parole and comes out of prison. With her coming out, there are difficulties to face as she tries to settle back into normal life and tries to mend connections with her children, especially Christie, who is still very aloof.

In episode 14, A Little Taste, Nancy attempts to reestablish familial ties but is met with hostility from Christie. This episode follows Nancy’s actions to try and fix things and the unavoidably painful process of repairing broken relationships.

In episode 15, Nazdarovya!, The presence of Nancy continues to influence the Casey family. Matthew and Nancy are already in the process of fixing their relationship, but Christie is still unwilling, highlighting existing tensions within the family.

In episode 16, Viral, the episode centers on the Casey family's attempts to resolve their issues. It confronts Nancy, Matthew, and Christie's past struggles, trying to restore the trust and cohesion within the family.

Early life and career of Kathleen Quinlan

Kathleen Quinlan was born on November 19, 1954. She is an American actress. She has worked on numerous film and television productions. She was a drama buff in childhood, growing up in Mill Valley, California. She studied at Tamalpais High School.

She started her career with the film American Graffiti (1973) when she was 19. Her performance in I Never Promised You a Rose Garden (1977) was highly praised, and she was also nominated for the best supporting actress award at the Golden Globes.

Her role as Marilyn Lovell in the 1995 film Apollo 13 led her to receive Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Quinlan has appeared in over 50 movies and television series, including The Doors (1991), Breakdown (1997), and Prison Break.

Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

