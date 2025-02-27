What happened to Otis in Chicago Fire? Character’s fate explored

The American television drama series Chicago Fire follows the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in Chicago. It first premiered on NBC in 2012. The series depicts the lives of the first responders and the various challenges they face on their personal and professional fronts.

Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, played by Yuri Sardarov, worked as a firefighter on Truck 81 in Firehouse 51. Otis, as a driver on Truck 81, also co-owned Molly's bar, a social spot favored by the team.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chicago Fire. Reader's discretion is advised.

In season 8, Otis was critically injured in a mattress factory fire. Unfortunately, despite the best medical efforts, he died and said his final words to his best friend, Joe Cruz.

Brian "Otis" Zvonecek's role in Chicago Fire

Otis and Cruz (Image via NBC)

Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, portrayed by Yuri Sardarov, was introduced in season 1, episode 1 of Chicago Fire. He was the driver for Truck 81 at Firehouse 51 in the Chicago Fire Department. Besides driving the fire truck, his job also included responding to emergencies.

Otis was best friends with fellow firefighter Joe Cruz. They shared a close relationship outside of work and helped each other with different issues they encountered.

Apart from the role of a firefighter, Otis was a bar owner at Molly's bar, which he co-owned with his workmates, Christopher Herrmann and Gabriela Dawson. The buddies and first responders often visited the restaurant.

The tragic incident leading to Otis's death

In the final episode of season 7 of Chicago Fire. Firehouse 51 went to tackle a big fire at a mattress factory. A cliffhanger for the show ended with a pressure valve bursting, leaving the group's fate hanging in the balance.

The premiere of season 8, titled Sacred Ground, starts with Brian "Otis" Zvonecek being severely injured after the explosion. Although he was saved and ferried to the hospital, he eventually died due to the severe injury.

In Russian, he spoke his last words to his best friend, Joe Cruz, which is translated as:

"Brother, I will be with you always."

Impact of Otis's death on Firehouse 51

The loss of Brain "Otis" at Firehouse 51 affected its personnel immensely. Joe Cruz, the closest friend, suffered a big blow from Otis's death, struggling with grief as well as with the space that the death had created. The entire team suffered emotional distress as they reflected on shared experiences as a team with Otis no more.

After Otis's death in season 8 of Chicago Fire, the series commemorated him in different ways. In season 10, Joe Cruz named his son Brian "Otis" Leon Cruz in homage to his deceased friend. A memorial statue in honor of Otis was placed in Firehouse 51.

Statement from the showrunner and the actor's perspective

The character Otis Zvonecek was scripted out of the series' season 8 premiere. The producers took a step further by writing out Otis to portray firefighters' actual risks, hoping to keep the series grounded and emotional. In an interview with TV Insider on September 25, 2019, showrunner Derek Haas explained:

"We finished last season not knowing what we were going to do. How were we going to handle the mattress fire? We had pulled the football too many times when a person was in danger, then was saved."

Haas added:

"The audience has to be reminded that these calls are dangerous and sometimes people don’t make it. We thought, what if we killed off Otis and he dies heroically? We realized there was so much emotional landscape we could cover.

In an interview with Tell-Tale TV on September 25, 2019, Yuri Sardarov discussed his departure from Chicago Fire, stating:

"It was difficult, but it was also necessary. It was a combination of me wanting to move on and them needing something akin to what’s going to happen. And I think those two things met at the perfect time."

New episodes of Chicago Fire air every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

