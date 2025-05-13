What role does Lex Scott Davis play in Suits LA? Character explored

NBC's Suits LA is an expansion of the Suits universe created by Aaron Korsh, which first aired on the USA Network before becoming a Netflix hit. Set in sunny Los Angeles, the spinoff features a new single lead, Ted Black (Stephen Amell). While the series focuses on Ted's story, an ex-federal prosecutor turned entertainment lawyer, his ensemble cast adds spice and drama to the entire show.

Lex Scott Davis is one of the main cast members in Suits LA, where she plays lawyer Erica Rollins. She's an associate in Ted's law firm, from when it was still Black & Lane up to when it became Black & Associates after Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) left.

In the series, Davis' character grapples with the demanding professional life of being an entertainment lawyer who likes to win.

Lex Scott Davis is Erica Rollins in Suits LA

Lex Scott Davis' character in the Suits spinoff, Erica Rollins, is one of the main characters who brings personal and professional drama to the office and the courtroom. She's a strong-willed lawyer, introduced as a rising star in the Suits LA premiere, who is gunning for the head of entertainment position at Black & Lane.

She wants to win and get that coveted position, even if it involves playing mind games with her direct competitor in the firm, who turns out to be an ex, Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg). In the end, where Rick jumps ship, Erica's loyalty to Ted and the firm, and her willingness to stick it out despite the firm's near downfall, earn her the promotion.

She even gets to be Ted's partner in the new firm, Black & Associates. However, Erica's ambition tends to get in the way of her personal life and her relationship with people at the firm, including her former assistant, Leah Power. She focuses on the job and tends to give all her time and energy to it, and, like she tells Leah in Suits LA episode 8, one can't just get a time off when there's a job to be done.

What has Lex Scott Davis said about playing Erica Rollins in Suits LA?

Erica Rollins is a character with a strong personality, something that makes her stand out in a male-dominated space. And, according to the star who gives life to Erica in Suits LA, Lex Scott Davis, her strength is one of the things people would love about her role. Here's how she described Erica during an interview with Cineblend on February 21, 2025:

"I think viewers will really love her strength and confidence in fighting for what she believes in, whether it's for herself or for her clients or for Ted. I'm really inspired by her wanting to stand up for herself and ask for what she deserves in the workplace."

She also teased that Erica Rollins has a funny side, that she "has quite a sense of humor" and is "full of surprises."

As for landing the role in the series, Lex Scott Davis shared the process of how she went in to audition four times before she landed the role during an interview with Essence on April 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, when it comes to stepping up to play Erica in the series, Lex Scott Davis shared her thoughts about what it's like to step into Erica's wardrobe with NBC Insider, calling it "really powerful." She also appreciated how her character has a wardrobe that can support the story, where she can wear a pencil skirt to lean into Erica's femininity or wear pants to express her masculine side.

Watch Lex Scott Davis in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

