What role does Spencer Lord play in The Last of Us? Character explored 

The Last of Us returned for a second season on April 14, 2025. The series revolves around Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) facing a chaotic and dangerous world that is suffering from the Cordyceps fungal infection pandemic. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin created this thriller series.

The second season brings challenges that are much complex than the previous part. Varied characters are also introduced in the new season, who bring their distinct backstories and conflicts to the plot. The subplot of Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) revenge against Joel is one such vital part. Abby, along with her friends Owen, Mel, Nora, and Manny, comes to Jackson for this task.

Actor Spencer Lord plays the role of Owen Moore, Abby's friend, in the second season of The Last of Us. His character is a vital part of the group and holds significance in the turn of events in several scenes.

All about Spencer Lord's character in The Last of Us

Spencer Lord features as a close friend of Abby and is also a former Firefly, who is seen grieving the loss of several from the group at the start of season 2. Joel attacked several Firefly members to save Ellie, leading to multiple deaths and the closure of the group.

In that altercation, he also killed Abby's father, Jerry, the surgeon. Abby, unable to overcome the loss, planned to kill Joel. She sought help from her friends Owen, Mel, Nora, and Manny for this task. Owen readily agreed to help Abby, showcasing his strong connection with the character.

Spencer Lord's character, Owen Moore, is portrayed as a pragmatic, leader-like personality who brings the group together for any task. As Abby proposed the plan for Joel's killing, he promptly came up with the idea of connecting with Isaac and his team at Seattle (W.L.F.) to get better help for their mission.

Owen becomes aware of the situation in The Last of Us season 2

As the team reaches the outskirts of Jackson, Owen showcases his responsible side and takes charge of keeping watch while the others rest. Despite the extreme cold weather, he inspected the surrounding area and analysed Jackson from afar to know where Joel was.

His understanding of Jackson made the team aware of the robust and secure systems of the Jackson community. The team felt underwhelmed as the task felt difficult to complete after this awareness.

Abby remained adamant to come up with a new plan based on the limitations they had assessed after understanding Jackson. She suggested ideas like taking a patrol group as hostage, which the team disagreed with, as they didn't want to hurt any others.

While the other team members remained sceptical, Owen took charge of assuring Abby that he would come up with a plan. However, when Abby left to keep a watch, he revealed that even he felt it would be best to return, his 'plan' being to convince Abby to stop.

Owen assists Abby in her revenge in The Last of Us

As things turned in Abby's favor and she returned to their stay with Dina and Joel, Owen gave her the space to seek her revenge without intervening.

Owen began feeling disturbed by Abby's torture of Joel eventually. However, he and the others promptly held back Ellie as she burst into the room to save Joel. Understanding that with Ellie here and the tensions growing, Owen approached Abby promptly, asking her to end it all by killing Joel immediately.

Owen's character exerts a strong hold over the situation and on Abby, being the only one who could take charge and coordinate with everyone in the team.

Watch The Last of Us seasons 1 and 2 on Max.

