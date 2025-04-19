What role does The Boys star play in the G20 movie? Character explained

G20 is an action thriller film directed by Patricia Riggen that was released on April 10, 2025, on Prime Video. Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller wrote the film's screenplay from a story by Logan and Noah Miller. Furthermore, it is produced by Andrew Lazar, Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon.

The film's cast features Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodríguez, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Marsai Martin, Douglas Hodge, Clark Gregg, and Antony Starr, among others. Starr, known for his work in The Boys, plays the film's antagonist, Edward Rutledge. He is a former Australian Special Forces soldier who leads a terrorist attack on the G20 summit held in South Africa.

The film's official synopsis, as per Amazon Prime, reads:

"Gather intel on G20, starring Viola Davis, when the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride."

The Boys actor Antony Starr plays the villain Edward Rutledge in G20

The film G20 centers on the high-profile annual economic summit, which is attended by the American President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), along with other world leaders. Sutton arrives for the summit, held in South Africa's Cape Town, with her husband, Derek (Anthony Anderson); daughter Serena (Marsai Martin); and son Demetrius (Christopher Farrar).

At the summit, Sutton and the Treasury Secretary, Joanna Worth (Elizabeth Marvel), announce their plans to give sub-Saharan farmers access to digital currency to ease their financial burden. Unbeknownst to them, Antony Starr's Edward Rutledge, a former Australian Special Forces corporal, has planned a terrorist attack to destabilize the world economy.

Rutledge acquires a $70 million cryptocurrency wallet in Budapest prior to the attack. He infiltrates the summit with his mercenaries and captures several of the world leaders from the hotel. Using their images, he creates a deepfake video in which the world leaders urge people to convert their money into cryptocurrency.

After the video is circulated worldwide, it leads to a surge in the overall crypto investment and also increases the value of his own wallet.

Sutton, a former Army veteran, evades capture and leads the rescue mission by fighting against the mercenaries and going after Rutledge herself. She helps the British Prime Minister, Oliver Everett (Douglas Hodge); the head of the International Monetary Fund, Elena Romano (Sabrina Impacciatore); and the First Lady of South Korea, Han Minh-Seo (MeeWha Alana Lee), safely make their way to the presidential armored limo, called the Beast.

But she surrenders after Rutledge takes Derek and Worth hostage. He uses the president's image to create another deepfake video that ends up crashing the American economy and increases his wallet's value to $150 billion.

After killing the Prime Minister of Australia and the President of South Korea, Rutledge shoots Derek as well. But he survives due to a bulletproof vest. In the climax of G20, Rutledge takes Serena hostage and tries to escape in a helicopter after dropping his wallet. Sutton gives chase and knocks him off the helicopter, killing him.

What did Antony Starr say about his role in G20?

On April 11, 2025, Antony Starr discussed the process of bringing his character, Edward Rutledge, to life in G20 during his interview with Screen Rant's Ash Crossan. He said:

"When I first read the script and had a meeting with Patricia, our director, one of the things I said was, 'Okay, the character, for me, is not quite on the page yet. It's building blocks there. It's sort of paint-by-numbers, (and) I would want do X, Y, (and) Z.'"

He continued:

"We co-created this thing, and I spent a lot of time on my own thinking about what would’ve made this guy who and what he is. It’s about creating a three-dimensional character that exists in the real world even though it’s a heightened reality in the movie. There is a life that has been lived that’s led to this moment, and the more specific we get with that, the more little details we can put in."

G20 is available to stream on Prime Video.

