What time will Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 are all set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Coming in almost three years after the release of the first season, fans are excited to dive into the world of a galaxy far, far away and tune in for Diego Luna's final go-around as the titular character. With this being the final season of the show, fans can certainly expect a lot.

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 will air on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The episodes will release on the streaming service then and will be available for watching at the viewer's own leisure.

Exploring release timing for Andor season 2's premiere in all regions

As previously stated, Andor season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST in the United States of America. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 22, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3?

Fans can tune in for season 2, episodes 1 to 3, exclusively on Disney+ when it premieres on April 22, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription to the service, they can tune in for the show at no further cost.

Is there a preview for the first three episodes of Andor season 2?

A preview for the first three episodes of season 2 hasn't been released by Disney+. The streamer usually releases a preview for the show right as the episodes go live.

So, fans can certainly expect to see a preview when the episodes are released online.

Cast for Andor season 2 explored

The upcoming season of the show will feature the return of Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor. He will also be joined by Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, and more. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alumni Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk will return to play their characters as well.

Here is the cast list for the upcoming season of Andor:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

What is Andor season 2 about?

The upcoming season of the show is set to pick up right after the events of season 1. It will again focus on Cassian Andor as he fully joins the Rebel Alliance to take the fight to the Empire.

The story this time will take place over the course of four years, as it will all end up leading into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More

