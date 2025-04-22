What time will Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The first three episodes of Andor season 2 are all set to premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Coming in almost three years after the release of the first season, fans are excited to dive into the world of a galaxy far, far away and tune in for Diego Luna's final go-around as the titular character. With this being the final season of the show, fans can certainly expect a lot.
The first three episodes of Andor season 2 will air on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The episodes will release on the streaming service then and will be available for watching at the viewer's own leisure.
Exploring release timing for Andor season 2's premiere in all regions
As previously stated, Andor season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST in the United States of America. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at different times.
The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:
Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3?
Fans can tune in for season 2, episodes 1 to 3, exclusively on Disney+ when it premieres on April 22, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.
For those who already have a subscription to the service, they can tune in for the show at no further cost.
Is there a preview for the first three episodes of Andor season 2?
A preview for the first three episodes of season 2 hasn't been released by Disney+. The streamer usually releases a preview for the show right as the episodes go live.
So, fans can certainly expect to see a preview when the episodes are released online.
Cast for Andor season 2 explored
The upcoming season of the show will feature the return of Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor. He will also be joined by Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly, and more. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alumni Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk will return to play their characters as well.
Here is the cast list for the upcoming season of Andor:
- Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
- Kyle Soller as Syril Karn
- Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen
- Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael
- Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma
- Denise Gough as Dedra Meero
- Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha
- Varada Seth as Cinta Kaz
- Joplin Sibtain as Brasso
- Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic
- Alan Tudyk as K-2SO
What is Andor season 2 about?
The upcoming season of the show is set to pick up right after the events of season 1. It will again focus on Cassian Andor as he fully joins the Rebel Alliance to take the fight to the Empire.
The story this time will take place over the course of four years, as it will all end up leading into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
