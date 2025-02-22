What time will Common Side Effects episode 5 be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

It's that time of the week again as Common Side Effects episode 5 is going to grace itself again tomorrow on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The animated series will be premiering on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time and will also be the midpoint of the series as after this only five more episodes in the show remain.

Going into Common Side Effects episode 5, which is titled Star-Tel-Lite, fans can certainly expect a lot of things to take place. With Frances and Marshall being put into a big position at the end of episode 4, it certainly looks like some big things are going to be set in stone for them. Alongside that, fans can also expect Copano and Harrington to get more to do.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 5 across all regions explored

As previously stated, Common Side Effects episode 5 will premiere on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm EST in the United States of America. However, the show will premiere at different times in different regions. Here's when fans can expect the show to premiere in their region:

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 5?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 5 on February 23, 2025, exclusively on Adult Swim in the United States of America. Fans who miss the broadcast can tune in for the episode on Max the next day.

However, to watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Is there a preview for Common Side Effects episode 5?

A preview for Common Side Effects episode 5 teases what's to come in the upcoming episode of the series. In the preview, fans can see Copano and Harrington spying on Marshall and him being ticked off about the agents. The preview also sees him confront them in their van.

So, going into episode 5, fans can certainly expect to see Copano and Harrington finally meet Marshall. However, how that meeting goes remains to be seen.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 4

Marshall purchases a property near a dump site to recreate the conditions in Peru and grow the mushrooms further. He then soon learns that a redneck family lives next to him, and they have laid across mines everywhere to hunt wild boars. However, while trying to replicate the mushroom, Marshall fails to do so and grows frustrated with his progress. He then sends a post to Sonia wishing her well.

Frances then gets a call from Sonia, who tells her she is doing well. She immediately goes down to meet her mother. Sonia there reveals that she got an anonymous letter and is shocked to see that the mushroom worked. Frances seeks out Marshall immediately. However, Copano and Harrington also get a lead on Frances, and they start tracking her immediately.

Frances then finds Marshall, but as soon as the assassin starts chasing him. Marshall follows behind as well, and just as the assassin is about to end up shooting Marshall, he ends up stepping on a landmine, blowing him up to smithereens. Thinking that everything is done, the episode ends with the camera panning towards Frances as she is in shock at what happened.

