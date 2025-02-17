Common Side Effects episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 5 when it premieres at the end of this week on Adult Swim. The episode, which is titled Star-Tel-Lite, will premiere on the animated network on Sunday, February 23, 2025. This will be the midpoint of the series and fans can expect a lot going into it.

Coming from episode 4, Common Side Effects episode 5 will certainly develop the characters of Frances and Marshall in a bigger way. Not only that, but fans can expect Copano and Harrington to further get ahead in the case too while Jonas continues to make sure that Marshall is successfully dead.

However, with it also being the mid-season premiere, fans can expect some answers to the questions that the show has been building up to as well.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 5 explored

Common Side Effects episode 5 will premiere on February 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. So, here's when fans can expect to watch the show premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, February 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 5?

Fans can watch Common Side Effects episode 5 on Adult Swim on February 23. However, if fans miss the broadcast, then the episode will be available to watch on Max the next day in the United States of America.

To watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. To those who already have a subscription, the episode will be available at no further cost.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 4

In episode 4, Marshall purchases a property near a dumpsite so that he can replicate the same environment found in Peru that is necessary to grow the mushroom. Just nearby his new house, he finds that a redneck family lives there as well and they have planted mines across the areas so that they can hunt wild boar and they also shoot guns on a normal basis.

Marshall then proceeds to replicate the process to grow the mushroom but fails. He then goes to the post office and sends Frances' mother Sonia a letter saying he hopes she is feeling better. But at the same time, Jonas and his assassins are spying on Marshall.

Frances is then in Switzerland and gets a call from her mother saying that she is okay and she quickly rushes to meet her. There her mother reveals that she feels completely healthy and shows the letter from Marshall. Frances then decides to seek out Marshall. Elsewhere, Copano and Harrington then get a further lead on Frances and start tracking her.

When Frances finally meets Marshall, an assassin starts chasing after him. Frances follows behind and just as the assassin is about to shoot Marshall, he steps on a land mine and blows up. The episode ends with Frances being in shock at what just happened.

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Going into Common Side Effects episode 5, fans can expect to see Frances and Marshall work together to try and get over the horrible thing that had just happened. Given that Frances sought him out so that she could work with him on the mushroom, the story will see them try to reverse-engineer the mushroom's biology.

Aside from that, fans can also expect Copano and Harrington to be hot on the heels of Frances and Marshall.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

