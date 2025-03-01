What time will Common Side Effects episode 6 be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

Common Side Effects episode 6, titled In The System, is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The episode will kick off the second half of the season, with only five outings remaining in its 10-episode run. It will air at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

Going into Common Side Effects episode 6, fans can expect a lot of things to go down. Last week's episode set Marshall and Frances' journey in motion in a major way while further teasing the importance of the mushrooms going forward. Additionally, it looks like Copano and Harrington will further dive deep into the conspiracy that is at play over here as well.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 6 in all regions explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Common Side Effects episode 6 will premiere on Adult Swim on March 2, 2025, in the United States at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in the country's different regions. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Ad

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 6?

Fans can tune in for the broadcast of Common Side Effects episode 6 on Adult Swim on March 2, 2025. If they miss the initial broadcast on Adult Swim, they can stream the episode on Max the following day. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription to Max, the episode will be available at no further cost.

Ad

Is there a preview for Common Side Effects episode 6?

Ad

While a preview for Common Side Effects episode 6 wasn't released, Adult Swim did provide viewers with a mid-season trailer teasing what's to come next. In the trailer, Marshall is shown in jail as he isn't being let out easily and is rather helped out by Harrington to escape.

The trailer also hints at Frances coming to terms with the fact that Reutical may not have the best interests with the mushrooms. Additionally, it looks like there may be a split coming up between the partnership of Copano and Harrington in the season. Whether that happens in Common Side Effects episode 6 remains to be seen.

Ad

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 5

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being questioned by Jarvis about the assassination attempt, Marshall reveals the blue mushroom to him. This leads to Jarvis asking him if he can give it to his nephew, Tommy, who is suffering from a lung disease. Though reluctant, Marshall gives him the second final strand of it. Seeing that his nephew is miraculously cured, Jarvis agrees to provide Marshall with protection from those who want to get to him.

However, Frances secretly records the whole thing and sends it to Rick, who further shows it to Jonas. Jonas tells Rick not to believe in videos, as they can be easily faked. Jonas then makes a call to Cecily asking her to have Marshall arrested. Elsewhere, Frances recommends Marshall just drop the final strand on the soil in the hopes that more will grow.

Ad

They let Marshall's tortoise pick out a spot and drop the strand there as the animal then poops on it as well. The next morning, Marshall and Frances wake up to see new strands having grown up, but while they celebrate, Marshall is arrested by the state police. He tells Frances to pack up everything and leave, and while being taken away, the two share a kiss with each other.

For further updates on Common Side Effects, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback