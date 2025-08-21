What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 will arrive at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT on August 22, 2025, on Paramount+. Titled The Kill Room Where It Happens, the episode is directed by Monica Raymund and written by Tony Saltzman, who has also co-written the story with Dane Anderson.Dexter finds himself in a good place at the end of the last episode, having killed several members of Prater's serial killer club without arousing any suspicion. His bond with his son, Harrison, also seems to be getting stronger as he is determined to make up for lost time. However, Batista and Wallace's quest to find the culprit behind the murders threatens to unravel Dexter and Harrison's lives.The official synopsis of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Dexter redirects his attention to step up as a father; Claudette digs into Miami Metro's past, inching closer to the truth; Prater uncovers information that could put Harrison in danger.&quot;Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 will be released at 3 am ET on August 22, 2025, on Paramount+. It will be broadcast on Showtime at 8 pm ET on Sunday, August 24, 2025.Take a look at the episode's release schedule across different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 22, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 22, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 22, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 22, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 22, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 22, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 22, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 22, 2025 05:00 pm How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection season 1?Dexter and Harrison as seen in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection season 1 consists of 10 episodes. The series debuted with a two-episode premiere on July 11, 2025. The rest of the episodes rolled out once a week, with the finale set to air on September 5, 2025. The runtime is set between 47 to 66 minutes.Moreover, Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund have directed all the episodes, with Siega directing six and Raymund the remaining four. Clyde Phillips, Alexandra Franklin, Katrina Mathewson, Nick Zayas, Scott Reynolds, Tanner Bean, Kirsa Rein, Scott Buck, Hilly Hicks Jr., Marc Muszynski, and Tony Saltzman have penned the screenplay.Take a look at the list of episodes from the hit crime drama series below:Episode 1: A Beating Heart... aired on July 11, 2025Episode 2: Camera Shy aired on July 11, 2025Episode 3: Backseat Driver aired on July 18, 2025Episode 4: Call Me Red aired on July 25, 2025Episode 5: Murder Horny aired on August 1, 2025Episode 6: Cats and Mouse... aired on August 8, 2025Episode 7: Course Correction aired on August 15, 2025Episode 8: The Kill Room Where It Happens will air on August 22, 2025Episode 9: Touched by an Ángel will air on August 29, 2025Episode 10: And Justice For All... will air on September 5, 2025Is Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only available on Paramount+?Detective Claudette Wallace as seen in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)In addition to Paramount+, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 also airs on the Showtime network on Sundays. To watch Showtime online, viewers will have to subscribe to Live TV streaming packages like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.The channel is accessible on YouTube TV for an additional cost of $10.99 per month, Sling TV for $9.99 per month, and Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV for $12.99 per month.Furthermore, Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 can be watched on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium (Paramount+ with Showtime) plan. The monthly plan is set at $12.99 and the annual plan costs $119.99, with new subscribers getting access to a 7-day free trial. Viewers can also subscribe to the plan via Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV Channels.Stay tuned for the episode recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 8.