Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 is scheduled to release at 3 am ET on August 22, 2025, on Paramount+. Titled The Kill Room Where It Happens, the upcoming episode is directed by Monica Raymund. Tony Saltzman has penned the screenplay, adapted from the story he co-wrote with Dane Anderson.Dexter's past threatens to catch up to him as Batista and Wallace continue their search for the truth. The titular antihero may zero in on Al, aka Rapunzel, next, as he's the last serial killer from Prater's club that he has vowed to kill.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Dexter redirects his attention to step up as a father; Claudette digs into Miami Metro's past, inching closer to the truth; Prater uncovers information that could put Harrison in danger.&quot;When does Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zonesPrater and Dexter as seen together in Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection episode 8, The Kill Room Where It Happens, will arrive on Paramount+ at 3 am ET / 12 am PT on August 22, 2025. Showtime will air the episode at 8 pm ET on Sunday, August 24, 2025.Take a look at the episode's release schedule as per various time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeFriday, August 22, 202503:00 amCentral TimeFriday, August 22, 202502:00 amMountain TimeFriday, August 22, 202501:00 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 22, 202507:00 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 22, 202509:00 amEastern European Time Friday, August 22, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 22, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 22, 2025 05:00 pm Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 can be watched with a valid subscription to Paramount+ Premium (also known as Paramount+ with Showtime). The plan is priced at $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year and can be added from Hulu, Apple TV Channels, Prime Video Channels, and Paramount+.How many episodes are left in Dexter: Resurrection?A still from Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Dexter: Resurrection season 1 has two more episodes before the mystery thriller series wraps up on September 5, 2025. The season's last two episodes are directed by Marcos Siega and written by Scott Reynolds and the showrunner Clyde Phillips. The runtime is set between 47 and 66 minutes and will bring Dexter's journey in New York City to a satisfying end.Check out the list of episodes that will follow Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 below:Episode no. Episode title Release date (Paramount+) 9 Touched by an Ángel August 29, 2025 10And Justice For All... September 5, 2025 A brief recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDexter: Resurrection episode 7 begins at the remote mansion where Prater, Red (Dexter), Al, and Gareth arrive for a much-needed getaway trip. Dexter kills Gareth's twin brother at the retreat and convinces Prater and others that he acted in self-defense. He lies that Gareth attacked him after confessing that he murdered Lowell and planned to kill the rest of the club members.Prater tells Dex that his parents were killed in a car accident by the serial killer Cooper Morris, whom he befriended later on. Despite his actions, Morris's criminal history fueled Prater's fascination with serial killers and served as the inspiration behind his exclusive club for the city's notorious murderers.Furthermore, Harrison decides to carry on his family's legacy and become a cop. He takes a tour of the Collings College of Criminology and runs into Detective Wallace, who is there to give a presentation on the New York Ripper as a guest lecturer. The episode also marks the first meeting between Wallace and Dexter at the university.Frustrated with Wallace's lack of progress, Batista directly meets Dexter through his landlord, Blessing Kamara. Dex warns his former colleague to abandon his search for the real Bay Harbor Butcher. However, Batista has other plans, as he leaves a GPS tracker in Dex's cab so that he can track his location at all times.Major events to expect from Dexter: Resurrection episode 8Uma Thurman plays Charley in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)Take a look at the potential plot developments from Dexter: Resurrection episode 8, as per the episode's official synopsis:Dexter will continue to strengthen his bond with Harrison and guide him as he begins training to be a cop, just like his grandfather, Harry.After her brief meeting with Dexter, Detective Wallace will take an interest in the Miami Metro Police Department, where the titular character worked as a blood splatter analyst. She will likely go through the Bay Harbor Butcher's case thoroughly and find some previously missed link to Dex.Prater will possibly learn about Ryan Foster's murder and Harrison's involvement in it. Through his connections, he may finally discover that the man he knows as Red is, in fact, Dexter Morgan, aka The Bay Harbor Butcher.When Dexter meets Prater again, he will unknowingly lead Batista to the billionaire and his secret passion, which centers around the city's notorious criminals.Watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 8 only on Paramount+ and Showtime.