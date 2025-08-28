  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

By Deepti Sequeira
Modified Aug 28, 2025 14:08 GMT
A still of Prater and Dexter from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
A still of Prater and Dexter from Dexter: Resurrection season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 will be released at 3 am ET on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. The penultimate episode of the series is titled Touched by an Ángel. It is directed by Marcos Siega, while Scott Reynolds has written its screenplay from a story by Matt Venne.

Ad

Dexter Morgan's life threatens to unravel as Leon Prater and Angel Batista close in on him, determined to expose his true identity. Also, the titular serial killer may have put Harrison in harm's way, and the show's last two episodes will reveal how far he's willing to go to protect his son.

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 release time for all major regions revealed

Jack Alcott stars as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)
Jack Alcott stars as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9, Touched by an Ángel, will air at 3 am ET on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. Viewers can also watch the episode on Showtime at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is the list of different time zones and the episode's release schedule:

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern TimeFriday, August 29, 20253 am
Central TimeFriday, August 29, 20252 am
Mountain TimeFriday, August 29, 20251 am
Greenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 29, 20257 am
Central European TimeFriday, August 29, 20259 am
Eastern European Time Friday, August 29, 2025 9 am
Indian Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 12:30 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 5 pm
Ad

How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection

season 1?

Batista, Wallace, and Oliva as seen in the crime drama series (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)
Batista, Wallace, and Oliva as seen in the crime drama series (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

The story of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 unravels over 10 episodes. The sequel series premiered its first two episodes on July 11, 2025, and will release one episode per week until the finale.

Ad

Moreover, Marcos Siega directed six episodes, and Monica Raymund directed the remaining four. The showrunner and developer, Clyde Phillips, shares writing credit along with Alexandra Franklin, Nick Zayas, Katrina Mathewson, Tanner Bean, Scott Reynolds, Tony Saltzman, Kirsa Rein, Hilly Hicks Jr., Scott Buck, and Marc Muszynski.

Check out the list of episodes from Dexter: Resurrection below:

  • Episode 1: A Beating Heart... aired on July 11, 2025
  • Episode 2: Camera Shy aired on July 11, 2025
  • Episode 3: Backseat Driver aired on July 18, 2025
  • Episode 4: Call Me Red aired on July 25, 2025
  • Episode 5: Murder Horny aired on August 1, 2025
  • Episode 6: Cats and Mouse... aired on August 8, 2025
  • Episode 7: Course Correction aired on August 15, 2025
  • Episode 8: The Kill Room Where It Happens aired on August 22, 2025
  • Episode 9: Touched by an Ángel will air on August 29, 2025
  • Episode 10: And Justice For All... will air on September 5, 2025
Ad

Also read: Who is Gigi in Dexter: Resurrection season 1? All about the new character

Is Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only available on Paramount+?

Blessing Kamara and Dexter as seen in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)
Blessing Kamara and Dexter as seen in Dexter: Resurrection (Image via Instagram/@sho_dexter)

No, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 isn't available only on Paramount+, as it broadcasts its episodes on the Showtime network a few days later.

Ad

Non-cable viewers can access the network online by opting for Live TV streaming packages like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Fubo. The channel can be added on Sling TV for the additional cost of $9.99 monthly, YouTube TV for $10.99 monthly, and DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV for $12.99 monthly.

Furthermore, Paramount+ subscribers can enjoy the acclaimed series by signing up for its Paramount+ Premium (Paramount+ with Showtime) plan. It costs $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year, and offers new subscribers a free trial for the first seven days. The plan can also be added through Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV.

Ad

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Dexter: Resurrection episode 9.

About the author
Deepti Sequeira

Deepti Sequeira

Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.

She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.

Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.

Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepti Sequeira
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications