What time will Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 will be released at 3 am ET on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. The penultimate episode of the series is titled Touched by an Ángel. It is directed by Marcos Siega, while Scott Reynolds has written its screenplay from a story by Matt Venne.
Dexter Morgan's life threatens to unravel as Leon Prater and Angel Batista close in on him, determined to expose his true identity. Also, the titular serial killer may have put Harrison in harm's way, and the show's last two episodes will reveal how far he's willing to go to protect his son.
Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 release time for all major regions revealed
Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9, Touched by an Ángel, will air at 3 am ET on August 29, 2025, on Paramount+. Viewers can also watch the episode on Showtime at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Below is the list of different time zones and the episode's release schedule:
How many episodes will there be in Dexter: Resurrection
season 1?
The story of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 unravels over 10 episodes. The sequel series premiered its first two episodes on July 11, 2025, and will release one episode per week until the finale.
Moreover, Marcos Siega directed six episodes, and Monica Raymund directed the remaining four. The showrunner and developer, Clyde Phillips, shares writing credit along with Alexandra Franklin, Nick Zayas, Katrina Mathewson, Tanner Bean, Scott Reynolds, Tony Saltzman, Kirsa Rein, Hilly Hicks Jr., Scott Buck, and Marc Muszynski.
Check out the list of episodes from Dexter: Resurrection below:
- Episode 1: A Beating Heart... aired on July 11, 2025
- Episode 2: Camera Shy aired on July 11, 2025
- Episode 3: Backseat Driver aired on July 18, 2025
- Episode 4: Call Me Red aired on July 25, 2025
- Episode 5: Murder Horny aired on August 1, 2025
- Episode 6: Cats and Mouse... aired on August 8, 2025
- Episode 7: Course Correction aired on August 15, 2025
- Episode 8: The Kill Room Where It Happens aired on August 22, 2025
- Episode 9: Touched by an Ángel will air on August 29, 2025
- Episode 10: And Justice For All... will air on September 5, 2025
Is Dexter: Resurrection season 1 only available on Paramount+?
No, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 isn't available only on Paramount+, as it broadcasts its episodes on the Showtime network a few days later.
Non-cable viewers can access the network online by opting for Live TV streaming packages like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Fubo. The channel can be added on Sling TV for the additional cost of $9.99 monthly, YouTube TV for $10.99 monthly, and DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV for $12.99 monthly.
Furthermore, Paramount+ subscribers can enjoy the acclaimed series by signing up for its Paramount+ Premium (Paramount+ with Showtime) plan. It costs $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year, and offers new subscribers a free trial for the first seven days. The plan can also be added through Hulu, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV.
