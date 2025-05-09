What time will Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 will arrive at 3 am ET on Saturday, May 10, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. The episode is titled The Story & the Engine, with Makalla McPherson serving as its director and Inua Ellams as its writer.
The last episode focused almost exclusively on Ruby Sunday's adventures on Earth. However, the Doctor and Belinda take center stage in episode 5. They arrive in the Nigerian city of Lagos for their latest adventure, which features a mysterious Barber and a deadly threat from the Spider.
The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2 episode 5, as per BBC, reads:
"In Lagos, the mysterious Barber reigns supreme. The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?"
Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Doctor Who season 2 episode 5.
Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 - Release timings for all regions
Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 is slated to drop at 3 am ET/12 am PT on May 10, 2025, on Disney+. The episode is titled The Story & the Engine and has a runtime of 47 minutes. It is directed by Makalla McPherson and written by Inua Ellams.
Find the episode's release timings below according to its various time zones:
A brief recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4
Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 focuses on Ruby Sunday's life after she returned to Earth at the end of season 1. She falls in love with the podcast host Conrad Clark, who is accidentally marked as prey by the alien monster Shreek. Since Ruby dealt with Shreek during her time with the Doctor, she gives Conrad an antidote to save his life. But he does not take it as he's skeptical of alien monsters like Shreek.
Unbeknownst to Ruby, Conrad is a conspiracy theorist who uses the online platform to spread baseless claims and disinformation against the UNIT. The longstanding organization works painstakingly to keep Earth safe from extraterrestrial threats and has prevented Shreek from attacking Conrad.
In a final showdown, Conrad infiltrates the UNIT headquarters and confronts Ruby and Kate with false claims about its operations. To teach him a lesson, Ruby sets Shreek free from confinement and watches as the monster attacks Conrad, to his horror. She saves his life in the end and hands him over to the police.
Some time later, the mysterious Mrs. Flood releases Conrad from prison by telling him that it's his 'Lucky Day,'
What can you expect from Doctor Who, season 2, episode 5?
The Doctor and Belinda find themselves in Lagos, Nigeria, in episode 5 of season 2 of Doctor Who. Ariyon Bakare plays the mysterious Barber, who takes the time-traveling duo on a wild adventure as they get entangled in the Spider's web of revenge.
The episode's cast list also includes Michelle Asante, Sule Rimi, Simon Bailey, Stefan Adegbola, Adrian Pang, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, Funmi James, Tessa Bell-Briggs, Inua Ellams, and Anita Dobson. Furthermore, Vicki Delow has produced the episode, while Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, Jane Tranter, and Russell T Davies serve as its executive producers.
Follow us for a brief recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 soon after it releases on Disney+.