What time will House of David Season 1 Episode 6 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

House of David Season 1 Episode 6 is set to release on March 20, 2025. This historical drama continues the rise of David as he works his way through the complex and politically charged landscape of ancient Israel. Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode in 4K/UHD. You can also watch it on Yidio, which links to Amazon Prime Video.

In House of David Season 1 Episode 6, the narrative centers on King Saul's growing instability as his mental health suffers and political upheavals sweep over the realm. More alliances, betrayals, and challenges to David's leadership define his continuous climb to dominance.

The episode, Giants Awakened will explore David's rise to the throne and how political and family strife will shape Israel's future. Expect strong performances, drama, and pivotal events in David's life. In the United States, the next episode will come out at 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). In other parts of the world, it will come out at different times.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on the location and platform you are watching from. Always double-check with your streaming service.

House of David Season 1 Episode 6 release time for all regions

The time that House of David Season 1 Episode 6 comes out will depend on your location. The times of the releases for major USA regions are shown below, starting with Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 12:00 AM

These times will be consistent across the USA, so make sure to tune in at the right hour to catch the latest episode.

Plot of House of David Season 1 Episode 6

In House of David Season 1 Episode 6, titled Giants Awakened, the tension escalates as King Saul's grip on the throne weakens. The episode delves deeper into Saul’s deteriorating mental state, which creates chaos within the kingdom. With more authority, David negotiates the complexity of court politics while dealing with royal family internal strife.

David's road to the throne gets more clear as Saul's paranoia deepens. The episode will stress fresh alliances, dramatic political changes, and more disclosures on David's fate. Viewers should expect suspense, treachery, and emotional upheaval as the show gets near a turning point for David's future.

Production, direction, and cast of House of David Season 1

House of David Season 1 is a historical drama that brings the biblical story of David's rise to power to life. Directed by a talented team, the show focuses on the complex political dynamics of ancient Israel. Playing King David, Michael Iskander deftly captures his path from a modest shepherd to a strong leader.

Ali Suliman plays King Saul, whose turbulent rule runs central through the show. Two other well-known cast members, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam and Stephan Lang as Prophet Samuel, both give the developing drama complexity and mystery. Alexander Uloom also portrays the Philistine King Achish, augmenting the political unrest around David's ascent.

What happened in House of David Season 1 Episode 5?

In House of David Season 1 Episode 5, titled The Wolf and the Lion, the political landscape of Israel becomes more volatile. King Saul's mental state deteriorates, affecting his decision-making. He calls off the marriage between Adriel's sons and Mychal, so upsetting the political equilibrium in the kingdom.

The tribes are tense over this choice, and Saul's paranoia gets especially strong. David's relationship with Mychal is tested in parallel as they deal with the fallout from Saul's wild behavior. The episode ends with Saul's erratic rule creating more divisions and preparing the ground for much more strife going forward.

House of David Season 1 Episode 6 will be made available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

