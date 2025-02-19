What time will the Invincible season 3 episode 5 be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Invincible season 3 episode 5 is all set to premiere tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. The latest episode in the series will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and is titled This Was Supposed to be Easy.

Fans will be able to tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the USA.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 episode 5 in all regions explored

As previously stated, Invincible season 3 episode 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025, at midnight PST in the USA. However, the show will premiere at different times in different regions. Here's when fans can expect the show to premiere in their time zone.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 20, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 5?

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video in the USA. and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Is there a preview for Invincible season 3 episode 5?

A preview for Invincible season 3 episode 5 was released online by @InvincibleHQ on Monday, February 17, 2025. In the preview, fans got to see the return of Titan who had a storyline set up in episode 3 of the latest season. In the preview, he asks Invincible for help with something - and that something is probably a big dragon.

In the brief clip, Mark can be seen alongside Atom Eve fighting a giant dragon and trying to take it down. Given that the third episode of the series set up a storyline between Mr. Liu and Titan, fans can expect this to be a continuation of that.

Recap of Invincible season 3 episode 4

After finding a mysterious camera, Mark confronts Cecil about why he was spying on him. Cecil tells him that it wasn't him and Mark flies away. However, Cecil then decides to investigate the camera himself. Mark later joins Eve on a date, however, it is interrupted when a portal opens up and Fightmaster and Dropkick walk out of it. They reveal that Mark is needed in the future and take him there.

Mark later learns that a future version of him appointed Immortal as the ruler of Earth and he has gone crazy and turned the world into a dystopia. When Mark confronts him about it, Immortal reveals that he inflicted pain upon his people just to get Invincible's attention and he wants to be freed from this life. However, Mark refuses to kill Immortal and a fight ensues between the two.

Unfortunately, Mark is forced to kill him and this weighs heavy on him. After going back to the past, he asks Eve if he is a good person and she reassures him that he is and the two continue to enjoy their date. The episode then goes off into space where Omni-Man is set to be executed by two Viltrumites and Allen the Alien then stages a jailbreak alongside Battle Beast.

After a successful jailbreak and the Viltrumites being killed, Nolan asks Allen why he helped and the latter reveals that he is his friend. The episode then ends with Nolan telling Alan that no reinforcements are coming as there are less than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites left in the universe.

