What time will the Invincible season 3 episode 7 be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The penultimate of this season, Invincible season 3 episode 7, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. Titled What Have I Done?, the episode will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 am PST and will see Mark be faced with one of the biggest challenges he will ever face as a superhero.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can expect the Invincible War to take place. Being built up as this season's big event, this episode is going to be one that's packed with explosive action and a huge amount of destruction. Not only that, but fans can certainly expect to see a massive setup for the finale take place here too.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 episode 7 in all regions explored

Invincible season 3 episode 7 will premiere on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Thursday, March 6, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 7?

Invincible season 3 episode 7 will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, Invincible season 3 episode 7 will be available to watch at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Invincible season 3 episode 7?

A preview for Invincible season 3 episode 7 was released by Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 3, 2024, online. The preview opened up with the post-credits scene that was shown last week of Angstrom Levy showing off the evil Invincible Variants he has collected from across the multiverse, and then the same variants being unleashed on Earth.

This is the first look so far at the upcoming Invincible War which will see Mark and most of the Earth's superheroes having to take on evil versions of Invincible. In the comics, it is an event that takes place only for one issue, but it effectively sets up one of the darkest arcs in the Invincible storyline.

Recap of Invincible season 3 episode 6

When Omni-Man and Invincible's fight bleeds out into the city, Scott Duvall's sister and niece end up tragically dying. Saddened by their death, he launches a petition to make Invincible answers for his crimes but is unsuccessful in doing so. Having electrical powers and working for the GDA, he steals some bio-therm discs which allow him to store energy and unleash it massively. He then becomes Powerplex.

With his wife - with whom he shares a child - helping him out in getting revenge on Invincible, Scott constantly tries getting his attention - but fails in doing so. When Mark and his family attend the memorial for those who lost their lives during his battle with Omni-Man, Scott ends up crashing that party but is met by Eve who tells Mark to go away as she will handle the situation.

Defeated, he is arrested by the GDA and is being taken away but escapes at the last moment. Mark then seeks out Donald to learn more about Scott and learn why he hates him. Scott then stages a hostage situation with his wife and child which finally brings Invincible out, but during their battle, Scott ends up losing control of his powers which leads to the death of his family.

Arrested for his crimes, a grief-stricken Scott promises Mark that he will get his revenge. During the post-credits, fans get to see Angstrom Levy assembling an army of Invincible Variants and getting ready to unleash them.

