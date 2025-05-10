What time will MobLand episode 7 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

MobLand episode 7 will air on Paramount+ on May 11, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT. This much-anticipated episode will begin another exciting chapter in the series. Fans worldwide can't wait to see what happens next in the ongoing saga. The episode, The Crossroads, will pick up where episode 6 left off with fast-paced action.

MobLand is about how people in a crime family fight for power, betray each other, and seek revenge. In episode 7, the Harrigan family has to deal with even more stress as they try to figure out how to keep their family safe.

Harry was in a race to save Seraphina and Brendan, dealing with invaluable rubies in Antwerp. So, MobLand episode 7, The Crossroads, will see Harry's attempt to save them is expected to be an important turning point for the series.

The suspense continues to build as episode 7 brings shocking twists and reveals. Fans of the show can expect to see characters in danger, going through tough emotional times, and making alliances they didn't expect. As the story keeps changing, MobLand seems to be an intense journey.

MobLand episode 7 releases on May 11, 2025

MobLand episode 7 will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on May 11, 2025. The episode will premiere at the following local times, depending on your region:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) May 11, 2025, Sunday 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 4:00 am UK (BST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) May 11, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am India (IST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 10:00 am Philippines (PHT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) May 11, 2025, Sunday 7:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) May 11, 2025, Sunday 9:00 pm

Where to watch MobLand Episode 7

MobLand episode 7 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. To watch it, you need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription options. The Essential Plan (with ads) starts at $7.99/month, and the Premium Plan (ad-free) is available at $12.99/month.

For viewers who also want to access Showtime content, there is a bundle available for $13/month, including both Paramount+ and Showtime.

MobLand episode 6 recap

In MobLand episode 6, things get really bad in the Harrigan family. Conrad Harrigan admits that he killed Vron Stevenson and says that the killing was planned and was part of a bigger plan to show that he is the boss in the family. Conrad didn't just kill Vron at random; it was part of a well-thought-out plan to get rid of a major threat and stay in charge.

At the same time, Richie Stevenson is heartbroken over the death of a loved one. As soon as he feels sad, he wants to get even with the Harrigan family and is even more determined to do so. As both sides get ready for what seems like an inevitable war, the rivalry worsens. After hearing from Conrad, Richie plans his next move in silence.

Maeve makes a deal with Richie, and she gives him information about where Seraphina and Brendan are in exchange for a promise that Brendan will be safe. It also brings out Maeve's grudge against Seraphina, whom she hates because she has hurt her in the past.

Seraphina and Brendan's business deal in Antwerp goes wrong. Richie hires gunmen to surprise them, which makes an already dangerous situation even worse. At the end of the episode, both characters are trapped and in great danger, which sets things up for the next thrilling part of the story.

What to expect from MobLand episode 7?

MobLand episode 7 will probably be dramatic, and things will get worse between the Harrigans and the Stevensons. The episode will focus on Harry's race against time to free Seraphina and Brendan from Richie's plans for revenge. Their lives are in danger right now.

It turns out that Richie Stevenson is the person who took Seraphina and Brendan hostage. His hatred for the Harrigans grows, and he will do anything to get back at them for killing his wife and son. As the episode goes on, viewers will see how the characters' choices affect the future of the Harrigan family and how emotional they are.

MobLand episode 7 premieres on May 11, 2025, on Paramount+.

