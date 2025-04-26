What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 10 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

As the show nears its finale, the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 10 is an anticipated one. Plenty of things are being teased following the events of the previous season, plus new drama is coming, along with personal grievances and escalating cases. Stuart's David Bowie case is just one of the plotlines expected to bring some spectacle in the upcoming episode.
However, as NBC teased ahead of this Sunday's episode, Erica Rollins and Rick Dodsen's dynamic will take center stage. Erica's client being entangled in Stuart's case will bring her and Rick together. Suits LA season 1 episode 10, Slugfest, will air on NBC at the usual 9 pm ET time slot this Sunday, April 27, 2025.
The next episode's screenplay is written by Maia Henkin and directed by Erin Feeley, and it marks both of their debuts in the Suits universe.
Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.
Suits LA season 1 episode 10 release time for all regions
Since the show premiered on February 23, 2025, it has consistently released one episode weekly on Sunday evenings. This means fans can expect episode 10 to arrive this Sunday, April 27, 2025, at its usual time slot of 6 pm Pacific Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Release timings naturally depend on the region, so please look at the table below for the guide on the exact release times for when the next episode airs in six major time zones in the US.
Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 10
Suits LA premiered exclusively on NBC, so like the previous episodes, the upcoming episode 10 of the legal drama will air only on the NBC channel on the scheduled release date above. But like most NBC shows, Suits LA season 1 episode 10 will also be available for streaming on Peacock.
However, viewers should note that any new episode will only be arriving on streaming one day after its television premiere. This means that episode 10 will not be on Peacock until Monday, April 28, 2025.
Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 10?
NBC has consistently released first-look photos and at least one teaser days before a new Suits LA episode arrives. For Suits LA season 1 episode 10, the network shared a sneak peek video on April 25, 2025, titled Erica Asks Rick for a Favor.
As seen in the clip, there will be more of Erica and Rick in the upcoming episode. Instead of going directly to Stuart about her client and her client's secrets, she asked for Rick's help instead. She wanted Rick to become sort of a middle guy between her and Stuart because, as she admitted, there's still some grievance between them after Stuart stole something from her years ago.
However, having Erica and Rick together is not the only reunion fans can expect in the upcoming episode. As shared on the official Suits Instagram account on April 25, the first-look photos showed Ted and Amanda getting together. There's also a Ted and Stuart reunion over drinks at some bar, but as teased in the synopsis, it will likely be part of the flashback during their law school days.
Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 10 on Sunday, April 27, 2025, only on NBC.