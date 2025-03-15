What time will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

As new cases and personal dramas heat up, Ted Black's personal and professional worlds collide in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4. He will be teaming up with Erica to take on Samantha in a legal battle about Lester's movie, which could also change the narrative of his murder case.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 will be aired this Sunday evening, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC before it arrives on Peacock the following day. Titled Batman Returns, the upcoming episode also teases not only more legal and personal drama but a reunion with one of the most iconic roles in the Suits universe.

The promotional video from NBC teases a guest appearance from none other than Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter. However, how his character relates to Ted Black's past or present timeline remains a mystery.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 release time for all regions

Since Suits LA debuted on February 23, 2025, the spinoff has been consistent with rolling out new episodes every Sunday evening and it's set to continue for the next episodes until the finale. It means Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 will be airing at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time this Sunday night, March 16, 2025.

However, release timings may vary from region to region. Please check out the table below for the exact release dates and times when the next episode airs in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 9:00 PM

Read more: When will episodes of Suits LA be released?

Where to watch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4

Similar to the first three episodes in the Suits spinoff, this Sunday's Episode 4 can be watched first on television on the NBC channel. However, there's another option to stream Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 for those who can't watch it live or don't have access to NBC, which is through the streaming platform Peacock.

However, the episode won't be available on Peacock until the day after its TV premiere, ie on Monday, March 17, 2025. Additionally, new episodes will be available to watch via NBC.com on Monday.

Is there a preview for Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4?

After the release of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 3 last Sunday, NBC shared a promotional teaser for the next episode. Fittingly titled Batman Returns, Episode 4 will see the return of the Batman in the Suits universe—Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht.

The brief teaser appears to be from the past, following Suits LA's overarching timelines, specifically over a decade ago when Ted was still in New York. As seen in the clip, Ted was at a bar with his brother, Eddie, trying to order two glasses of Guinness. However, Specter introduces himself and orders the two guys Macallan 25 instead.

Like what Ted said in Episode 2 of Suits LA, he likes Harvey because he's the only person more cocky than him. Their banter is evident in the teaser as they talk about whether they could take the other head-to-head, although it wasn't clear whether they were talking about sports, specifically baseball, or a battle in the courtroom.

Moreover, NBC also released another sneak peek for Episode 4 on March 13, 2025, which sees Rick taking on a new celebrity client—Veronica Mars star Enrico Colantini—whom he is a major fan of.

Catch Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4 on NBC this Sunday evening, March 16, 2025, and on Peacock on Monday.

