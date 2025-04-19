What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 9 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Suits LA season 1 episode 9 teases a walk down memory lane, but not only because Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter is making his debut on the present timeline of the spinoff. Harvey and Ted Black are also going back to New York to deal with Pellegrini, the "monster" from Ted's past life as a prosecutor.

Ad

With the trailer that teases some dangerous dealings, explosions, and people carrying guns, there's a lot expected to happen in the upcoming episode, both in and outside the courtroom. Suits LA season 1 episode 9 will be airing at 9:00 pm EST on Sunday, April 20, 2025, only on NBC.

Suits director Silver Tree will be directing episode 9, with Rick Muirragui writing the screenplay. The next episode will also feature a couple more guest stars, including Assaf Cohen, who is returning from the Suits LA episode 8, Alexander Bertrand, and Anthony Azizi.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 episode 9 release time for all regions

Ad

Following the show's weekly release schedule, Suits LA season 1 episode 9 will air next Sunday evening, April 20, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note that the release timings of the upcoming episode vary from one region to another. The table below will serve as a guide on the exact release dates and times for when episode 9 airs in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 9:00 PM

Ad

Also read: Complete release schedule of Suits LA season 1

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 9

The Suits spinoff exclusively airs on NBC, which means Suits LA season 1 episode 9 will be airing on the NBC channel on the scheduled release date mentioned above. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Peacock, but it will only arrive on the platform the day after its television premiere. Consequently, new episodes are also available to watch via NBC.com.

Ad

Previous episodes of Suits LA can also be watched on Peacock and the NBC website.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 9?

NBC released a sneak peek of the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 9 on Friday, April 18, 2025, on its official website. The beginning of the clip titled Ted Can't Believe Harvey Isn't Hangover shows Ted and Harvey's banter the morning after Harvey's visit to LA.

Ad

Ad

It appeared that the two had some drinks the night before, but unlike Harvey Specter, who is already suited up and ready for battle early in the morning, Ted Black is feeling the brunt of last night's drinks in his sweatpants. As Harvey tells Ted in the teaser:

"I told you a long time ago that winners don't greet the day in sweatpants."

Later in the clip, Harvey and Ted get down to business—making sure Pellegrini never gets out of jail. According to Harvey, he has an idea of how they can keep Pellegrini in prison, but it involves "doing some bad things." He said it includes "crossing lines, taking risks," and "maybe breaking a few laws."

Ad

However, Ted Black isn't put off about doing bad things in the name of keeping Pellegrini in jail as he replies:

"You did once tell me that sometimes good guys have to do bad things to make the bad guys pay."

Both Ted and Harvey are ready to do what it takes to make sure John Pellegrini spends the rest of his life in prison.

Ad

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 9 on Sunday evening, April 20, only on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More