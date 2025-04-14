What time will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 be released on Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 is coming soon, and excitement is building as Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama continues its emotional, final journey to the finish line. With The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 Promotion, fans are waiting to see what happens next for June Osborne, Commander Nick Blaine, and the tenuous alliances being strained on both sides of the Gilead war.

Ad

As new developments come to fruition and allegiances are tested to the limit, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 teases another drama-packed installment of the series' swan song.

Since its premiere, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 has kept viewers on edge, and The Handmaid's Tale season 6 Episode 4 is set to carry that momentum forward. The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4 will be released on Hulu at 12:00 am ET (9:00 pm PT on April 14), with regional timings varying globally based on time zones.

Ad

Trending

Exploring in detail the release timing for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4

Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 will drop on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) on Hulu. West Coast U.S. viewers can watch a bit earlier, with the episode being available at 9:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) on Monday, April 14.

Here is the full release timing of episode 4 for all regions,

Date Time April 15, 2025 12:00 ET April 15, 2025 18:00 CEST April 16, 2025 2:00 AEST April 15, 2025 16:00 GMT April 15, 2025 9:00 PST



Ad

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu or via Disney+ for subscribers of the Hulu-Disney bundle. Hulu's ad-supported plan starts at $9.99/month, and new users might qualify for a free trial to get caught up on earlier episodes or try the season's newest installment.

Season 6 has 10 episodes, and episode 4 is the middle point, positioning the second half of the last season as it builds toward the series finale on May 27, 2025.

Ad

What happened in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 3?

Ad

Before jumping into The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4, it's only appropriate to look back at the climax of episode 3, Devotion.

The episode began with a life-or-death breakout that Nick had planned, which included June, Luke, and Moira escaping Gilead's boundaries. It turned deadly as Nick murdered two Gileadean Guardians while on the mission, something that might come back to haunt him in the long run.

Episode 3 also witnessed increasing tensions between Nick and Mark Tuello. Their uneasy alliance is starting to fracture, with Mark cautioning Nick against vanishing yet again and threatening to expose him. Meanwhile, June and Nick's emotional goodbye scene reveals their strong bond, a moment filled with hope and heartbreak.

Ad

What to expect from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4?

Ad

With The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 4 named Promotion, the following installment is set to go into the consequences of Nick's spontaneous, although protective actions. Now that he's taken out Gileadean guards, his cover could be compromised, and he'll have to navigate the boundary of his double life.

The episode will also likely dig deeper into Commander Lawrence's contentious New Bethlehem project, a pilot program to reform Gilead's vicious hierarchy. Serena Joy will likely be more invested in the project, generating possible ideological splits among Gilead's members and further complicating her unclear role among the resistance.

Ad

For June, episode 4 might be about her adjusting to living outside of Gilead again, but the battle has just begun. Luke is still in custody, and her daughter Hannah is still in Gilead, so June's war is still not over.

With fewer friends to turn to and time ticking away, June could be pushed into even more dangerous choices in future episodes.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More