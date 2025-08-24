What time will The Institute season 1 episode 8 be released on MGM+? Release timings for all regions

The Institute season 1 episode 8 is scheduled to air at 9 pm ET on August 24, 2025, on MGM+. Titled Fight, the finale episode is written by Benjamin Cavell and Sam Sheridan. The last episode revealed the true mission of the mysterious organization. The Institute works to eliminate potential global threats to humanity, but its willingness to sacrifice innocent kids puts its morality into question.As the story reaches its final chapter, Luke and Tim must return to the facility to rescue Avery and other kids trapped inside, while attempting to bring Sigsby, Hendricks, and Stackhouse to justice for their actions.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;Our characters come together for a final confrontation with unimaginable consequences.&quot;The Institute season 1 episode 8 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Institute season 1 episode 8 will be released at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on August 24, 2025, on MGM+. The episode's runtime will be around 54 to 59 minutes. The finale episode will feature an epic battle between the institute and the gifted kids, while reflecting on the moral dilemma of sacrificing the lives of a few to ensure the survival of many.Below is the episode's release schedule as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSunday, August 24, 202509:00 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 24, 202508:00 pmMountain TimeSunday, August 24, 202507:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, August 24, 202501:00 amCentral European TimeSunday, August 24, 202503:00 amEastern European Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 11:00 am How many episodes will be in The Institute season 1?Luke and Tim as seen in The Institute season 1 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute season 1 adapts the story of Stephen King's eponymous novel over eight episodes. The series debuted on July 13, 2025, with two episodes and has released the rest of the episodes weekly until the finale, which will release on August 24, 2025.Furthermore, the episodes are helmed by Brad Turner, Jack Bender, and Jeff Renfroe. Among the show's writers are Sam Sheridan, Sophie Owens-Bender, Ed Redlich, Eric Dickinson, and series developer Benjamin Cavell.Take a look at the list of episodes from the psychological horror series:Episode 1: The Boy, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 2: Shots for Dots, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 3: Graduation, aired on July 20, 2025Episode 4: The Box, aired on July 27, 2025Episode 5: Back Half, aired on August 3, 2025Episode 6: Run, aired on August 10, 2025Episode 7: Hide, aired on August 17, 2025Episode 8: Fight, will air on August 24, 2025Is The Institute season 1 only available on MGM+?Mary-Louise Parker seen as Ms. Sigsby in The Institute season 1 (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute has released all of its episodes exclusively on MGM+. The subscription plan costs $6.99 per month and $58.99 per year and comes with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.Furthermore, MGM+ can be added to Amazon Prime Video for an additional price of $6.99 per month. It can also be included in Live TV streaming packages like Hulu + Live TV for $8.99 per month, DirecTV for $6.99 per month, Fubo for $7 per month, and Sling TV for $5 per month.Stay tuned for the episode recap of The Institute episode 8.