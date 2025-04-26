What time will The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere tomorrow on Max. Following last week's brutal hour, HBO and Max return with their hit post-apocalyptic series as it releases a new episode on April 27, 2025. Those who want to know exactly when the episode drops can tune in at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, fans will see the fallout from episode 2. In episode 2, fans saw Joel's death, and tomorrow, they will see how Ellie, Tommy, and Dina will cope with it as they decide what to do next.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 explored

As previously stated, The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 will premiere on Max at 6 pm PST. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time,

The table below will tell fans when the episode will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 28, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 will exclusively be available to watch on Max on April 27, 2025, in the United States of America and other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the episode, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

A preview for the upcoming episode of the show was released following the premiere of episode 2. In the preview, fans can see Ellie reacting to Joel's death with horror and even visiting his grave following the aftermath of the event.

Aside from that, fans also get a look at Tommy mourning his brother's death, too, while Ellie and Dina plan on going after Abby in Seattle.

Preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2

In episode 2, fans see Jessie and Ellie going out on a patrol together as Jackson prepares for a potential impact from the infected. After infected activity grows around them, the town is on full alert. At the same time, Abby plans on going after Joel in Jackson and stumbles upon an infected horde, which leads to an intense chase. However, she is saved by Joel and Dina in time.

However, she soon realizes that the man standing in front of her is Joel, and tells him that her group is stationed nearby and can provide shelter. Just as they are escaping, the infected horde diverts its sight to Jackson after tendrils are discovered, and a full-blown attack on them takes place. While Jackson holds their ground, Tommy soon realizes he hasn't heard from Joel.

At the same time, Abby leads Joel and Dina to her hideout and immediately starts attacking him after knocking Dina out. She reveals that she was there when he shot up Salt Lake City five years back and is the daughter of the doctor that Joel killed. She then begins to torture him, and her hideout is discovered by Ellie.

However, Ellie is pinned to the ground by Abby's group and is forced to see Abby land the final blow on Joel's body. Abby and her group escape from there, and Ellie curls up next to Joel's body. The episode ends with her, Dina, and Jessie dragging Joel's body back to Jackson.

