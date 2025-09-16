What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will explore the aftermath of the tragic incident that almost killed Ben Edwards. After finding out that Perash didn't betray him and the team, sort of, and Perash's death during the bombing, Edwards will have even more questions about loyalty and the people he should trust.Titled Pawns &amp; Kings, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, to continue Ben Edwards' prequel story. He will be reuniting with the team after the attack that killed Perash, not only to continue with the mission but also to find answers. As the episode synopsis teases, he will find answers that defy belief.But Edwards is not the only person on the team struggling. With Perash dead, Tal is alone in making sure the Mossad's mission is complete, and Hastings is still shaken after accidentally killing a friendly in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5. There's going to be a rift in the team, and Edwards is being called to embrace the gray to stop the war.The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 release time for all major regions revealed View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series has consistently released one new episode every week on the same day and time following its three-episode premiere. This means The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive this Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the usual timeslot of 3:00 am Eastern Time.Check out the table below for the exact release time for this week's episode in all major time zones worldwide.Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeWednesday, September 17, 20253 amCentral TimeWednesday, September 17, 20252 amMountain TimeWednesday, September 17, 20251 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 17, 20257 amCentral European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 amEastern European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 202512:30 pmAustralian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 20255 pmRead more: Who plays who in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?How many episodes will there be in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf only has seven episodes, which means only two episodes are left before the season ends. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will continue existing storylines and cliffhangers from the previous episode while also setting up the events of the grand finale.A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)After this week's episode, only the finale of the military thriller remains. Here's the release schedule for those who want to keep up with the show until the end.Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed - September 24, 2025Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 only available on Prime Video?The original The Terminal List is an Amazon Original series, and so is its prequel series, Dark Wolf. This means the only way to watch the show, including the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, is via Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The series is not available on any other streaming service.The good thing is that Prime Video is available to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories. Streaming plans for those who are not subscribed to the platform yet cost as low as $8.99 per month. Other plans are also available, like the Amazon Prime Membership, which provides access to Prime Video for $14.99 per month.A Prime Video subscription will also allow fans to watch all eight episodes of the first season of The Terminal List.Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 as the series nears its finale.