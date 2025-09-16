  • home icon
What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:37 GMT
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will explore the aftermath of the tragic incident that almost killed Ben Edwards. After finding out that Perash didn't betray him and the team, sort of, and Perash's death during the bombing, Edwards will have even more questions about loyalty and the people he should trust.

Titled Pawns & Kings, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, to continue Ben Edwards' prequel story. He will be reuniting with the team after the attack that killed Perash, not only to continue with the mission but also to find answers. As the episode synopsis teases, he will find answers that defy belief.

But Edwards is not the only person on the team struggling. With Perash dead, Tal is alone in making sure the Mossad's mission is complete, and Hastings is still shaken after accidentally killing a friendly in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5. There's going to be a rift in the team, and Edwards is being called to embrace the gray to stop the war.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 release time for all major regions revealed

The series has consistently released one new episode every week on the same day and time following its three-episode premiere. This means The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive this Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the usual timeslot of 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check out the table below for the exact release time for this week's episode in all major time zones worldwide.

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern TimeWednesday, September 17, 20253 am
Central TimeWednesday, September 17, 20252 am
Mountain TimeWednesday, September 17, 20251 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 17, 20257 am
Central European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 202512:30 pm
Australian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 20255 pm
Read more: Who plays who in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

How many episodes will there be in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf only has seven episodes, which means only two episodes are left before the season ends. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will continue existing storylines and cliffhangers from the previous episode while also setting up the events of the grand finale.

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
After this week's episode, only the finale of the military thriller remains. Here's the release schedule for those who want to keep up with the show until the end.

  • Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed - September 24, 2025

Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 only available on Prime Video?

The original The Terminal List is an Amazon Original series, and so is its prequel series, Dark Wolf. This means the only way to watch the show, including the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, is via Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The series is not available on any other streaming service.

The good thing is that Prime Video is available to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories. Streaming plans for those who are not subscribed to the platform yet cost as low as $8.99 per month. Other plans are also available, like the Amazon Prime Membership, which provides access to Prime Video for $14.99 per month.

A Prime Video subscription will also allow fans to watch all eight episodes of the first season of The Terminal List.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 as the series nears its finale.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

